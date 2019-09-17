MOSCOW (AP) — Two Russian national team soccer players have been released from prison after a court granted them parole.

Zenit St. Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and FC Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev were arrested last October after being accused of attacking three men in central Moscow during a night out after a game.

Kokorin was sentenced to 18 months in prison, while Mamayev was sentenced to 17 months, though both sentences were already reduced due to time spent in pre-trial detention.

A court ruled Sept. 6 to grant them parole. Under Russian regulations, the decision only took effect after 10 days to give prosecutors time to appeal, which they chose not to do.

___

