EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Two more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 since the Canadian Football League team returned home after beating the B.C. Lions last week.

The Elks announced Thursday that the two positive results came from Wednesday’s PCR tests of all tier-one members of the team.

The team has not identified any of the affected players, but says players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home and continue to be tested daily.

The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Edmonton’s scheduled game Thursday night at Toronto. The Elks are scheduled to play at Calgary on Monday. Sept. 6.

Edmonton announced Wednesday three additional players tested positive — one from Monday’s testing and two from Tuesday’s testing.

The CFL said the Lions — scheduled to play Ottawa on Saturday — would be closely monitored this week. So far, the team has not announced a positive test.