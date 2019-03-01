ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two media groups won “Grand Slam” honors in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors’ writing and sections contest that was held this week.

The New York Times, competing in the A Division (over 88,000 circulation) earned top-10 recognition for daily, Sunday and special sections to augment a top-10 website award (more than 2 million unique monthly visitors). The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) earned a Grand Slam honor in Category B (30,000-88,000 circulation and 750,000-2,000,000 monthly visitors).

The APSE awards, voted on by sports editors from across the nation, honor work published in 2018.

Ten organizations won triple crowns, signifying top-10 honors in three of the four section/website categories. Those include:

— Category A: Los Angeles Times; The Boston Globe; The Seattle Times; The Washington Post.

— Category B: IndyStar (Indianapolis); The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City); The Salt Lake Tribune.

— Category C: The Scranton Times-Tribune.

— Category D: Marietta Daily Journal; The Tuscaloosa News.

The Columbia Missourian won 11 writing video/awards. The Washington Post and The Tuscaloosa News won nine. The Boston Globe and ESPN.com won eight.

In the C Division, Mike DeFabo from the Anderson Herald Bulletin and Nathan Baird from the Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana) each won top-10 honors in six categories – column writing, game story, explanatory story, feature, breaking news story and beat reporting. Andrew John from the Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California) placed in five categories.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel led the A Division with three top-10 honors. The Green Bay Press-Gazette’s Ryan Wood and the Charlotte Observer’s Scott Fowler led the B Division with three top-10 places each. And Joel Reichenberger from the Steamboat Pilot & Today (Steamboat Springs, Colorado) led the D Division with five top-10 places.

Winners will receive their awards in June at the APSE summer convention in Atlanta.

Overall results:

CATEGORY A

DAILY SECTIONS

Chicago Tribune, Houston Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Star Tribune (Minneapolis), The Buffalo News, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, USA Today Sports.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Detroit Free Press, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Newsday, Tampa Bay Times, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post.

SUNDAY SECTIONS

The Boston Globe, The Buffalo News, Chicago Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post, Detroit Free Press, Los Angeles Times, Newsday, The New York Times, Tampa Bay Times.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Star Tribune (Minneapolis), The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Houston Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News, Newsday, Omaha World-Herald, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, The New York Times, The Seattle Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post.

HONRABLE MENTIONS

Baltimore Sun, Detroit Free Press, Los Angeles Times, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, San Diego Union-Tribune.

WEBSITE

ESPN.com, Los Angeles Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Star Tribune (Minneapolis), The Boston Globe, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, USA Today.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bleacher Report, Chicago Tribune, ESPN’s The Undefeated, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, The Dallas Morning News.

CATEGORY B

DAILY SECTIONS

Courier Journal (Louisville, Kentucky), IndyStar (Indianapolis), NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, Richmond Times-Dispatch, San Antonio Express-News, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City), The Salt Lake Tribune, The Villages Daily Sun.

HONORABLE MENTION

The Post and Courier (Charleston, South Carolina), Knoxville News Sentinel, Lexington Herald-Leader, The Roanoke Times.

SUNDAY SECTIONS

Boston Herald, The Post and Courier (Charleston, South Carolina), Charlotte Observer, IndyStar (Indianapolis), San Antonio Express-News, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City), The Salt Lake Tribune, Tulsa World.

HONORABLE MENTION

PennLive/Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram, The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Washington), The Blade (Toledo, Ohio), The Villages Daily Sun, The Tennessean (Nashville), Wisconsin State Journal (Madison).

SPECIAL SECTIONS

The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City), The Gazette (Colorado Springs), Philadelphia Daily News, Courier Journal (Louisville, Kentucky), The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Washington), Wisconsin State Journal (Madison), NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Daytona Beach News-Journal, Lexington Herald-Leader.

HONORABLE MENTION

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tulsa World

WEBSITE

IndyStar (Indianapolis), Knoxville News Sentinel, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World-Herald, PennLive/Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tennessee), The Press Democrat (Santa Rosa, California), The Salt Lake Tribune.

HONORABLE MENTION

Des Moines Register, Lexington Herald-Leader, The Detroit News, The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina), Wisconsin State Journal (Madison).

CATEGORY C

DAILY SECTIONS

Altoona Mirror, Casper Star-Tribune, Idaho Statesman (Boise), Peoria Journal Star, News & Record (Greensboro, North Carolina), Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake, Illinois), Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice, The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California), The Champaign News-Gazette, The Scranton Times-Tribune.

HONORABLE MENTION

Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana), Sauk Valley Media (Sterling, Illinois), Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine), The Chronicle-Telegram (Elyria, Ohio), Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

SUNDAY SECTIONS

News & Record (Greensboro, North Carolina), Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine), The Chronicle-Telegram (Elyria, Ohio), The Janesville Gazette, The Post-Star (Glens Falls, New York, The Scranton Times-Tribune, Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lawrence Journal-World, The Bryan-College Station Eagle, The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California).

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Altoona Mirror, Casper Star-Tribune, Peoria Journal Star, Sauk Valley Media (Sterling, Illinois), The Bryan-College Station Eagle, The Scranton Times-Tribune, Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lawrence Journal-World, The Champaign News-Gazette, The Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer, The Free Lance-Star (Fredericksburg, Virginia).

WEBSITE

Clarion Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi), Deseret News (Salt Lake City), GamecockCentral.com, Gaston Gazette (Gaston County, North Carolina), GoPowercat.com, Idaho Statesman (Boise), PowerMizzou.com, Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine), The Coloradoan (Fort Collins, Colorado), The New Orleans Advocate.

HONORABLE MENTION

Grand Forks Herald, Pensacola News Journal, Savannah Morning News, Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice, Wilmington (N.C.) StarNews.

CATEGORY D

DAILY SECTIONS

Laramie Boomerang, Marietta Daily Journal, The Herald-Times (Bloomington, Indiana), The Missoulian (Missoula, Montana), The Tuscaloosa News.

HONORABLE MENTION

Columbia Missourian, Morning Sentinel (Waterville, Maine), Santa Cruz Sentinel, The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa), Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne).

SUNDAY SECTIONS

Columbia Missourian, Kennebec Journal, Marietta Daily Journal, The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Virginia), The Missoulian (Missoula, Montana).

HONORABLE MENTION

Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne).

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Denton Record-Chronicle, Marietta Daily Journal, Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne), The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Virginia), The Tuscaloosa News.

HONORABLE MENTION

Steamboat Pilot & Today (Steamboat Springs, Colorado), Columbia Missourian.

WEBSITE

The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa), Opelika-Auburn News, The Manhattan Mercury, The Tuscaloosa News, Mail Tribune (Medford, Oregon), Kennebec Journal, Lawrence Journal-World, The Herald (Rock Hill, South Carolina), Columbia Missourian, The Gadsden Times.

HONORABLE MENTION

Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne), Decatur (Ala.) Daily, San Angelo Standard-Times, Hickory Daily Record, Steamboat Pilot & Today (Steamboat Springs, Colorado).

___

For more on APSE: http://apsportseditors.com