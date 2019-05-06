OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Two fixtures of Canadian track and field have been banned after a sexual harassment investigation.

Athletics Canada, the sport’s domestic ruling body, handed out the lifetime bans Monday to Andy McInnis and Ken Porter.

Both had been suspended in March after allegations of sexual harassment by former athletes launched the investigation. None of the accusations has been proved in court.

McInnis coached Canada’s 4×100-meter men’s relay team to the gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and became Canada’s national program director. He was head coach of the Ottawa Lions, which has produced over 250 national team members and coaches in the past decade.

Porter was the Ottawa Lions club president.