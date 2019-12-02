MIAMI (AP) — First baseman Jesús Aguilar has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins after being designated for assignment last week by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Aguilar was an All-Star for Milwaukee in 2018, when he had 35 home runs and 108 RBIs. This year he had 12 homers and 50 RBIs for the Brewers and Rays.

Aguilar is expected to share time at first with Garrett Cooper, who had 15 homers and 50 RBIs for Miami this year. He is projected to earn about $2.5 million in arbitration.

___

