BERLIN (AP) — Sixteen-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko was included in Germany’s under-21 squad on Monday for the upcoming European Championship.

Moukoko, who scored his third Bundesliga goal on Saturday in Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin, is one of four players making their debuts in the 23-player squad.

“In Youssoufa we have an extraordinary talent in Germany, one that we want to bring along carefully in line with performances,” Germany under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz said in a statement. “That’s why we decided, in close contact with Borussia Dortmund, to nominate him, because we think that his participation will benefit both his and the team’s development.”

Schalke defender Malick Thiaw, Stuttgart midfielder Mateo Klimowicz and Greuther Fürth midfielder Anton Stach are the other new call-ups.

The tournament in Hungary and Slovenia is scheduled to begin on March 24, with three games for each team in the group stage before the quarterfinals in May. The semifinals and final are scheduled for June.

“Our clear goal is to qualify for the final rounds in the summer, even if we know that that will be a big challenge,” Kuntz said.

Germany in is Group A with Hungary, the Netherlands and Romania.

