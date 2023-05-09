Fourteen-year-old Angela Zhang of Bellevue qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open on Tuesday.

She was one of two to advance in a four-player playoff in Pittsburgh after two rounds of stroke play.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be July 5-9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Zhang is also scheduled to play in the Women’s Four-Ball later this week.

Qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Four-Ball ended a strong 2022 season for Zhang. She won seven Washington Junior Golf Association titles, including the WJGA State Championship, and earned more points on the WJGA season Player of the Year points list than anyone else in WJGA history.

In June 2022, Zhang won the Washington Women’s Amateur, becoming, at age 13, the youngest ever to win that state championship. In October, she was named the Washington Golf Junior Girls’ Player of the Year.

Zhang is in the eighth grade and goes to school online for the Bellevue School District, which frees her up to travel to tournaments. In the fall, she will play for the Bellevue High School golf team.

T-Birds’ Milic top WHL goalie

Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named Goaltender of the Year, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

Milic, who hails from Coquitlam, B.C., led the league with a 2.08 goals-against average and .928 save percentage during the regular season, while his 27 wins also locked him into a third-place draw among WHL goaltenders.

The T-birds begin their best-of-seven WHL title series Friday at Winnipeg.

GOLF

• Washington’s Camille Boyd finished the second round of the NCAA Pullman Regional with a 3-under 69. She’s alone in fourth place overall at 9-under for the tournament. Teammate Stefanie Deng is at 2-under, tied for 19th.

WSU’s Darcy Habgood is tied for 24th place.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

•AJ Guerrero went 3 for 4, including a home run, for Washington, which beat Seattle U, 9-2.

MINORS

• The Tacoma Rainiers (16-17) managed only one hit in a 2-1 loss to the visiting Reno Aces (19-14).

• The Everett AquaSox (14-13) downed the host Vancouver Canadians (14-10), 10-4.