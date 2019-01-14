MADRID (AP) — Real Sociedad edged Espanyol 3-2 for its second home win in the Spanish league on Monday.

Brazilian striker Willian Jose scored twice, including a 63rd-minute winner, after Sociedad relinquished a two-goal lead. The hosts held on to victory despite playing the final 20 minutes a man down because of a second yellow card to midfielder Mikel Merino.

Sociedad beat Real Madrid 2-0 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium a week ago but was coming off two consecutive losses at its Anoeta Stadium, where it has struggled since the venue was re-inaugurated this season after renovations.

The win left Sociedad eighth in the standings, one point more than Espanyol, which has lost four consecutive away games in the league.

Merino opened the scoring for Sociedad only three minutes into the match, and Jose quickly added to the lead by converting an eighth-minute penalty kick.

Espanyol rallied with a header by Naldo and an own-goal by Sociedad defender Diego Llorente just before halftime, but Jose gave the hosts the win by getting behind the defenders to complete a pass from Merino with a soft touch from close range.



