FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United on Wednesday night.

Montreal (3-3-3) went down a man when defender Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter.

Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts this season for United (4-5-1).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports