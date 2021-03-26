Six days after combining for 58 points in a first-round NCAA tournament loss against Kansas and becoming viral sensations, Eastern Washington brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Tanner, a 6-foot-9 junior and Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player, and Jacob, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, opened up their recruitment after coach Shantay Legans announced his departure from EWU on Monday to lead the University of Portland.

EWU promoted associate head coach David Riley on Thursday.

Tanner, a Shadle Park graduate who averaged 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season, hasn’t ruled out a return to Cheney, though several pundits believe he is a high-major talent because of size and versatility.

The bearded, headband-wearing Tanner Groves, who recently generated internet fame for a combination of his old-school look and 35-point performance against the Jayhawks, shot 56% from the field this season.

“Not ruling EWU out, love that program, I would love to be coached by Dave,” Tanner said. “Just exploring all of my options.”

The frizzy-haired Jacob, who has also generated plenty of internet fame, averaged 9.3 points, shot 55% from the field and was named to the All-Big Sky Conference Tournament team. Jacob scored 23 points vs. Kansas.

They join two-time All-Big Sky guard Jacob Davison, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Davison left after a drop in playing time this season.

• Washington State freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker has been named a regional finalist for the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-American team.

Prep tops Eastside

A week after beating O’Dea for the first time in 40 years, Seattle Prep knocked off Eastside Catholic, the defending Class 3A state champs, 20-7 after forcing five turnovers.

Baseball

• Derek Gellos scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning as Seattle U beat visiting New Mexico State 2-1. Justin Mazzone hit a solo homer for Seattle (6-9, 1-4 WAC).

• Four pitchers combined on a no-hitter as No. 21 Oregon State blanked host Washington 3-0.

• No. 16 Arizona State blanked visiting Washington State 10-0.

Softball

• No. 14 Arizona State scored an upset win vs. visiting No. 6 Washington (22-3, 2-1 Pac-12) 5-4 as Maddi Hackbarth scored as a teammate was picked off in the bottom of the seventh for the Sun Devils.

• Seattle U swept visiting New Mexico State in a doubleheader in the Redhawks’ first home games since 2019. Bailey Thompson was 4 for 6 with six RBI and a homer in the two games for Seattle (15-14, 2-0 WAC).

Volleyball

• Samantha Drechsel’s 23 kills and 18 digs led No. 8 Washington (14-3) past Stanford (2-7) in its final home match of the season, 25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 29-27.

Hockey

• Connor Roulette and Keltie Jeri-Leon scored two goals each as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Spokane Chiefs on the road 5-0. Roulette also had an assist and Jared Davidson had two assists for the T-birds.

• Cole Fonstad’s goal in overtime lifted the Everett Silvertips to a 2-1 road win against the Portland Winterhawks. Gage Concalves also scored for Everett.

Soccer

• The No. 18 Washington women (7-1-2, 3-1-2 Pac-12), who have allowed five goals through 10 games, beat Utah (2-7-2, 1-4-1) on the road 1-0.

Tennis

• The UW women (9-5, 1-4 Pac-12) came up just short against No. 25 California (11-3, 4-1), losing 4-3.

•Jack Davis won the second-set tiebreaker in No. 3 singles to clinch the match as the Washington men (9-7) beat host San Diego St. 4-3.

Golf

• The Washington men were tied for third after the second round of the The Goodwin at Stanford. Henry Lee was the top Husky, 11th with a 2-under 138. Washington State fell 10 spots and is tied for 15th. The tournament concludes on Saturday.

Gymnastics

• Washington’s Amara Cunningham was named to the All-Pac-12 team on floor excerise. She was fourth in the conference with an average of 9.902.