Since the Russian invasion, more than 271,000 Ukrainian refugees had been admitted to the United States as of February, some with nothing more than a suitcase and a hope for a new home. That’s why the International Rescue Committee has been busy building and distributing Welcome Kits for refugees arriving across the Puget Sound region. These kits include kitchen supplies, baby gear and essential toiletries. But the demand has been huge, and the organization needed help to make kits and procure supplies.

Padma Gurumurthy, a senior hardware engineer working in chip design at Microsoft’s Redmond campus, stepped up to the plate and decided to help. She launched a project to have employees assemble these kits as part of the company’s Giving campaign, an annual event that encourages employees to donate time and money to nonprofits around the world, hoping her colleagues would join in with her effort. She wasn’t sure how it would go: She hadn’t been at the company long. But, “Why not give it a try?” she recalls thinking.

“I hoped at least two or three people would show up,” she says. Participation significantly exceeded her expectations, with 15 volunteers participating in her event. “It turned out to be a great success.”

Gurumurthy attributes this in part to Microsoft’s infrastructure for supporting volunteer work within its workforce. “They create an organization structure just for giving,” she says — one that makes it easy to have an impact, even as a first-timer.

In 2020, Microsoft became the first company to surpass $2 billion in lifetime employee giving. Of the total employee giving in the program’s history to date, over $1.2 billion has been to organizations based in Washington state, with over 5 million volunteer hours (equivalent to over 580 years of volunteering) being contributed to Washington state-based organizations since the program’s inception.

Volunteer and company support

When workplaces support employee efforts, they can deepen the impact volunteers have on communities, stretching to become much more than the sum of their parts. In 2022 alone, Microsoft’s employees in the United States donated $255 million to more than 32,000 nonprofits and volunteered more than 720,000 hours.

Advertising

“Our employees are incredibly passionate about giving their time, money and skills to help causes they and Microsoft care about. As a company, we match employees’ volunteer time to multiply their efforts and help solve societal challenges around the world,” says Karen Bergin, senior director of employee engagement and disaster response. In practice, this means that if an employee volunteers an hour of their time to a local nonprofit, the company will make a cash donation to match that effort.

From building support for refugees to teaching kids coding skills, these Microsoft volunteers can do a lot to strengthen communities’ well-being. And because it’s increasingly common for local companies to support volunteer work, the reach of volunteers — and the positive impacts they bring — is only growing.

Bright futures for LGBTQ+ youth

For the past 11 years, Kevin Otten has volunteered with the Greater Seattle Business Association, helping with their Scholarship and Education Fund, the oldest LGBTQ+ scholarship fund in the U.S., supporting the best and brightest LGBTQ+ and allied students by awarding educational scholarships and leadership training.

As volunteer stewards of this fund, Otten and others evaluate and interview candidates over several months and help make final decisions about who receives the scholarship, all with the objective of helping LGBTQ+ students who “exhibit leadership potential, strong academic abilities and are actively involved in school and community organizations.” Reviewing the applications can take 20-25 hours some years and require the candidates to provide information about themselves and answer a series of essay questions about their leadership, future career aspirations, and involvement in the LGBTQ+ community.

Though the volunteering occurs on personal time, Otten’s manager and team are supportive during the peak weeks of the process, when his nights and weekends are busier than usual with the time spent volunteering, he says. “I’m also incredibly grateful that Microsoft matches my volunteer time with donations to the organization for every hour I volunteer,” he says. This benefit helps to stretch his support for LGBTQ+ youth beyond the hours spent assessing applications for the scholarship.

“This program not only helps make college more affordable for the scholars,” he says, but because of the leadership training workshops, networking events, and more, the scholarship “also helps them become part of a vibrant community that is committed to their growth as leaders.”

Coding training for first-generation kids of color

Fernando Sanchez Gonzales, a principal software engineer at Microsoft, credits the support he received from his community in Mexico for helping put him on a career trajectory to that helped him land at Microsoft. “If it wasn’t because of all that support, I don’t think I would have been here at Microsoft in the first place,” he says.

That’s why Sanchez Gonzales helped establish Geeking Out Kids of Color, a nonprofit that supports first-generation students whose families have immigrated to the Puget Sound region from Mexico, Latin America, West Africa, East Africa, and other countries. GOKiC helps students learn to code, teaches them about robotics, and gives lessons in JavaScript, and more. But GOKiC is about much more than coding: It’s also a space where kids can find help with homework and other social supports. The program has grown to the point that Sanchez Gonzales says: “My 9-to-5 is Microsoft and my 5-to-9 is GOKiC.”

And GOKiC, Sanchez Gonzales says, relies on the support of fellow Microsoft employees — as do many other nonprofits in the Puget Sound region and around the world. Microsoft’s support for employees that donate their time and money — with the company matching these donations — adds up to “a pretty significant source of income for nonprofits,” says Sanchez Gonzalez.

This support can be highly personal: the company distributes funds based on employees’ priorities and the needs in their local communities — effectively making decisions from the bottom-up, not the top-down. “It’s not Microsoft telling you what to do,” Sanchez Gonzales said. “It’s more like we say (to Microsoft): ‘The nonprofit has these needs, how can you help us?’”

At Microsoft, we believe in a future where every person has the skills, knowledge and opportunities to achieve more. We’re committed to empowering people, communities and organizations around the globe in our effort to ensure an inclusive economic recovery.