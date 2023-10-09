Keeping yourself healthy through the decades requires more than vitamins. An annual well-woman visit with your care provider can boost your health, thanks to preventive care through vaccines, screening tests and education that keeps you informed as your needs change with time.

Exams and screenings emphasize diseases and conditions that impact women — ranging from gynecological health to fertility and pregnancy.

If you haven’t yet established a relationship with a care provider, now’s the time to start. “The earlier you start care, the better,” says Camille Robertson, D.O. at One Medical.

By initiating that care, you’re building a health history that reflects what’s normal and healthy for you. If a lump or bump has always been in a specific location, that may be fine. Talking with a provider can help you better understand your body.

In your 20s

At age 21, you might schedule your first pap smear, which looks for cervical cancer. Then, pap smears are repeated every three years between ages 21 and 29. This frequent cadence helps to catch cellular changes early.

In the meantime, your annual well-woman exam provides information about safer sex practices, STI prevention, and more than a dozen options for contraception, which can range from monthly pills, short-term patches and longer-term options such as an IUD.

At your annual exam, a clinician may help pinpoint the underlying cause of frequent urinary tract infections — and there’s also a good chance you’ve experienced a UTI by this point. Up to 40% of women in the United States will develop a UTI at some point. UTIs occur four times more frequently in females than males — mainly between 16 and 35.

You can discuss concerns during your visit, too. “Many people aren’t always taught or don’t discuss what a normal period looks like. You need to discuss with a physician what’s normal for you,” Robertson says. Severe menstrual pain and excessive bleeding may need to be checked out.

In your 30s

As women enter their 30s, more are considering family and preconception planning in preparation for pregnancy. “We can help ensure you’re not taking medications that affect fertility or pregnancy,” Robertson says. You may want to add prenatal vitamins and folic acid to prevent neural tube defects.

Doctors also screen women for urinary incontinence every year, which can happen any year, but particularly after childbirth.

Pap smears — as long as they’ve remained normal — become less frequent. Pap guidelines reduce the frequency to every five years unless you have a history of abnormal screenings or cancer.

Your provider may discuss breast health and awareness and how to notice any irregularities in appearance or size. In essence, understanding your baseline for “normal” and staying aware of any changes that could signal a concerning issue.

Schedule an appointment in advance if you have specific or urgent concerns. Don’t save all discussions for your once-yearly exam; your physician must also complete a checklist. “If you’ve saved up a list of things to discuss, getting the attention you want for every topic can be harder,” Robertson says.

In your 40s

Standard guidelines now recommend mammograms starting at age 40, regardless of your health or family history. Mammograms repeat every other year until age 75 unless symptoms are discovered.

During an annual exam, practitioners examine the belly and pelvic area by touch, looking for any asymmetry or pain for follow-up investigation. Ovarian cysts are relatively common — 20% of women develop at least one pelvic mass in their lifetime, particularly during the reproductive years.

The fourth decade also brings the first hot flashes of perimenopause, in addition to mood changes, vaginal dryness and irregular periods. “We start talking about managing those symptoms,” Robertson says, commonly by the late 40s.

Treatments may include hormone replacement therapy and non-hormonal options such as anti-anxiety medications and behavioral and lifestyle changes.

In your 50s

The average age of menopause — menstruation ceasing entirely for 12 months — is 51. “This varies by person,” Robertson says, as do symptoms.

After menopause, many women are concerned about decreased libido and lubrication. “Many women think it’s normal, but providers can help you with any low sex drive,” she says.

After menopause, estrogen decreases — which correlates to an increase in cardiovascular disease, and heart disease is women’s No. 1 cause of death. As your metabolism slows in tandem with changing hormones, you may find it harder to maintain or lose weight.

Midlife women aged 40 to 60 with average or overweight body mass are counseled to maintain or limit weight gain to prevent obesity. New strategies may include lifestyle, exercise or diet modifications or medications.

In your 60s and beyond

At 65, women should schedule a bone density screening, a painless 15-minute scan similar to an x-ray. The screening looks for bone strength and potential osteoporosis — a disease that leads to easily broken bones. Women are at higher risk for osteoporosis, with increasing risk as you age.

However, pap smears stop by age, 65 as long as the past 10 years or so have been routine without a history of cervical cancer. Post-menopausal bleeding can be a cause for concern. This is considered abnormal and a potential sign of uterine cancer, the most common gynecological cancer, with the highest rates between ages of 65 and 79.

Not many people talk about women’s health in daily life, and our bodies didn’t come with an owner’s manual. “Forming a relationship with a provider can help alleviate a lot of stress, in case something does change or is out of the ordinary,” Robertson says.

