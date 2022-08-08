Pairing the perfect wine and food together is like matching world-class dancers together. At least, that’s how we should approach it, according to Blaise Andrue Roberts, food and beverage operations manager at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa in the Kaanapali Beach Resort. “Food and wine are like a well-choreographed dance where there is constant flux with one taking the lead while the other compliments … ultimately you are left with a beautifully harmonious experience at the end.”

Chris Ramelb, director of wine education at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits responsible for wine pairings at this year’s Hawaii Food & Wine Festival, says that wine should add to and transcend the dish, to make them both better. He says “it’s a one plus one equals three, thing.”

Roberts is excited about the opportunity to highlight complex Pacific Island cuisine and match it with wines to elevate the experience even further. “It is amazing to see how well these flavors do together but it does make pairing a little more difficult.” But Roberts and other island food and wine experts are more than up for the challenge.

“There are quite a few delightful pairings to enjoy here on the islands,” Roberts suggests. He’d pair lau lau with a Rias Baixas albarino; the bright, citrus-driven acidity of the wine acts as a squeeze of lemon over the fish as well as being sharp enough to cut through that juicy pork. Something spicy like togarashi-dusted ahi tuna would pair perfectly with a classic off-dry German riesling, where the subtle sweetness counterbalances the spice of the togarashi while still having enough weight to match the thick cut of ahi.

And for those who love bubbles, Roberts says sparkling wine is a stunning partner with Hawaiian cuisine like kalua pork served with a side of lomi lomi salmon; the high acidity combined with the wine’s natural effervescence makes it the perfect palate cleanser after each bite of smoky pork or salty salmon reigniting the taste buds for another mouthful. “However, for me personally,” he adds, “I’m perfectly content with Spam musubi and a glass of champagne oceanside on the beach.”

While sommeliers take cues from food, chefs can be also be inspired by wines. Chef Shota Nakajima, owner of Taku Seattle, a restaurant that serves Japanese-style fried chicken and includes menu items such as a chicken curry karaage burger and Japanese mac salad, says he’s used a funky natural white wine to create a pickle.

This year’s Hawaii Food & Wine Festival, with events on Maui in Kaanapali Beach Resort, features Nakajima and other chefs for a tasting event featuring “Big, Bold and Beautiful” wines from around the world. Ten master chefs will offer innovative dishes, paired with exceptional vintages of full-bodied reds and rich white wines, all to be enjoyed under the stars at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa. The festival’s “Stars, Beards and Diamonds” offers another opportunity to experience the culinary skills of James Beard and Michelin Star chefs in a AAA Diamond setting – the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.

These fusions of food and drink and different styles of cuisines can make wine pairings more complicated but also more interesting. Exploring them with expert guidance is a great way to learn, but even if you’re not eating Wagyu steak with truffle kabayaki butter sauce or XO scallops every night at home, you can still get creative. Here are some tips on how you do it.

Compare and contrast flavors – Many people link classic flavors. For example, if someone is having strawberries they may choose a wine with a touch of strawberry. But Ramelb contends that you should also think of wine as a liquid seasoning.

“When was the last time you had lobster without butter?” Ramelb asks. “Maybe you choose a wine that acts like liquid butter like a Meursault or a white Burgundy.”

Compare and contrast everything else – This can work not only for flavors but for textures, temperatures, sweet/salty, etc.

There are plenty of wines from around the world that fit well with island flavors, Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa Executive Chef David Flegel says. “Higher-acid wines like sauvignon blanc, riesling and pinot gris go well with lots of dishes that have spices and heat, Flegel says. “We recently paired a dessert with a wonderful zinfandel and the Maui-grown Kuia Estate chocolate. It was a real hit!

This idea of playing with contrasts includes temperatures as well as flavors. Flegel suggests that a perfect pairing would be a crisp sauvignon blanc with a roadside huli huli chicken or a crispy pork belly lechon. “The fragrant wine and the cold temperature is just perfect for the summer heat and the crisp, high acidic sauvignon blanc grape brings out the nice barbecue flavors of the chicken and pork and cuts through the some of the fattiness, making them taste even better.”

Make it gulpable – Finally, Ramelb recommends finding wines that are delicious. Ultimately, he says, we drink wine to wash down the food so you should love it. Roberts agrees. “My best piece of advice or suggestion is to have fun with it and be adventurous! There is no set rule to pairing so drink what you want with whatever food you’re trying and have an open mind.”

The Hawaii Food & Wine Festival offers a great chance to do just that, with events at Kaanapali. Bringing such a diverse and eclectic group together puts a spotlight on the level of creativity and talent that is thriving on the islands, Roberts says. “It’s showcasing the achievements and direction that our culinary culture is heading. It also allows the world to see the incredible local ingredients grown right here on the islands!”

