Whether it’s a CBD massage or traditional Swedish massage, this stress-relieving treatment adds to any wellness routine.

A massage sounds nice, doesn’t it?

It’s a word that is often found in the company of “spa” and “vacation” and naturally makes you think of relaxation. Maybe you think of it as an indulgence, but massages shouldn’t be reserved for special occasions or splurges. They are good for your body all the time and should be part of every person’s wellness plan.

According to the Mayo Clinic, studies have shown that massage therapy can help reduce stress, pain, and muscle tension. While more research is needed, some preliminary studies have shown it can also be beneficial for anxiety, digestive disorders, fibromyalgia, headaches, insomnia, soft tissue sprains and injuries, and joint pain.

Eric Stephenson, the chief wellness officer for the Elements Massage brand, says the importance of stress reduction should not be overlooked. “These days everyone is trying to figure out how to manage their stress level,” Stephenson says. “And one of the most beneficial things that massage therapy does is it brings you out of your fight-or-flight nervous system and into your rest-and-digest nervous system.”

Recently, a new type of massage that involves cannabidiol (CBD) oil has been gaining popularity. In a CBD massage, therapists use CBD oil, which is derived from hemp but does not carry any of the psychoactive ingredients contained in marijuana, along with the desired massage therapy technique.

Stephenson says the growing popularity of the CBD massage is the biggest trend he’s seen in his 20 years in this industry. The Elements Massage brand was recently the first national massage franchise to offer massages using CBD oil and lotions and launched its CBD Herbal Ritual massage at participating studios nationwide.

Now this all sounds fine and good and lovely, right? You’d like to get regular massages and see if they could help with your overall wellness or a specific complaint. But how do you find the time? We’ve got some ideas to help with that, too.

First, schedule your self-care time early. “Oftentimes, we schedule everything else and then put in a little me time,” Stephenson says. “And, this time is often taken out when the demands of life come forward. So, I tell everyone I know to schedule an hour every week, two weeks, or month and make that time sacred.”

Second, schedule your self-care time after a big project or deadline when you’re more likely to feel your obligations are taken care of and you can really relax.

Third, create a ritual or habit. “Some people have a routine, or a time they hold sacred every month,” Stephenson says. Maybe you go for your massage on the first Friday of every month or the third Wednesday. The when doesn’t matter. The important part is that you make a commitment and stick to it.

If you stick to it, you’ll be less likely to have a problem that needs to be addressed later. “It’s great to get a massage when you have an injury or are totally stressed out,” Stephenson says. “But ultimately it’s best used as a preventive measure.”

In addition to CBD massage, there are a variety of different types of massage therapy that can help provide long-lasting benefits:

Swedish massage therapists use long strokes, kneading, deep circular movements, and tapping to help relax and energize the body.

Deep massage therapists use slower and more forceful strokes to target deeper muscle and connective tissues. It’s often used to help with muscles damaged from injuries.

Sports massage therapists use similar techniques to those used in Swedish but they’re chosen to help athletes treat or prevent injury.

Trigger point massage therapists focus on tight muscle fibers that form after injury or from over use.

