There are lots of things to love about life in the Pacific Northwest — the beautiful mountains everywhere we turn and the long summer days come to mind. But there’s another major perk to living in the area, especially for foodies: The local beef is especially high quality and delicious.

“Our environment is particularly suited to raising good beef because we have so many resources up here — namely, lots of grass and a temperate climate so the cows don’t get too hot or too cold,” explains Robert Copelan, chef de cuisine at Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood, the high-end steakhouse located in Snoqualmie Casino.

Copelan also credits local ranchers for the quality of the meat, noting that they’re incredibly dedicated, focused on the health and natural growth of their cattle, and take particularly good care of their animals. “I think it’s above industry standard,” he says.

As a result, Copelan says that ranchers are raising relaxed cows that have consistently had good nutrition and haven’t had much stress. “When you can keep cows from having stress, you have better beef,” he explains. The combination of resources and climate means that chefs like Copelan can work with what he describes as “a superior piece of beef.” Earlier this year, Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood committed to partnering with regional ranches in an effort to both support local neighbors as well as to provide their guests with the highest quality product available.

There are different types of beef and each has its own unique flavor (you can sample three types in a flight at Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood and decide for yourself which is your favorite).

For example, grass-fed beef is leaner than other types of beef and it has a more concentrated “beefy” flavor. “It has a stronger taste to it than people are used to,” Copelan says. In contrast, corn-fed beef comes from cows that have also consumed corn, soy and other grains. Corn-fed beef contains more fat than grass-fed and has a buttery, slightly sweet flavor. At the grocery store, you’ll notice that grass-fed beef is pricier than corn-fed beef. This is due to the amount of time it takes to produce grass-fed beef — it takes longer for the cows to reach their processing weight if they’re only fed grass.

Dry-aged beef, which is also featured in the flight, is an acquired taste. Because it’s left hanging in a cool environment for anywhere up to 90 days, it has a richer, more concentrated flavor than you might be accustomed to.

If you’ve heard of Wagyu steak, you probably already know that it’s kind of a big deal but may be wondering why. Wagyu comes from cows that have been brought here from Japan and interbred with American cattle. The result? The meat contains intense fat marbling which gives it an exceptionally rich flavor. “It’s probably the most tender, flavorful steak you can get,” Copelan says, describing these animals as “the superstars of cows.”

When you’re ordering a beef dish in a restaurant, you can ask all the questions you want in order to get the type of beef that best suits your taste. This knowledge will come in handy when you’re at the grocery store shopping for beef. What exactly should you look for when selecting your meat at the store? Copelan says the first step is, of course, figuring out what type of beef you like. For example, if ribeye is your favorite, you’ll want to look for uniform marbling when you’re selecting beef. And, in addition to looking for a fresh piece of meat, Copelan says to avoid buying beef that’s dark and has big deposits of fat that separate the meat. Instead, look for an even distribution of the fat throughout the piece of meat.

Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood recently launched the Washington Ribeye Flight which provides the opportunity to try grass-fed, dry aged and ultra Wagyu, all from ranches right here in the Pacific Northwest.