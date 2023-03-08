Many of us look forward to the first tiny signs of spring — snowdrops and daffodils popping up to say hello, tiny buds appearing on dormant deciduous trees. It’s only fair that flower peepers will hope to soon see similar color in regional hikes and parks.

However, wildflowers appear in very selective stages in the Pacific Northwest. First, you may be able to scout out a few early arrivals (skunk cabbage, yellow violets, western trillium) at lower and drier, warmer elevations in March and April.

Then, as snow recedes and sunny days lengthen, it’s hard to miss forests, alpine meadows and highway roadsides bursting with a riot of colors until August or so, particularly throughout Western Washington. You can use a guide like WTA’s Flower Chart to plan your sojourns by month or region.

As the guide points out, find the best blooms by revisiting hikes during the season. Delicate pastel fairyslipper and wild checker lily may not be noticeable one week along the coast and western forests, for example, but appear the next week.

First on the scene: Columbia Gorge

In Southwest Washington, wildflower season blasts off in the Central Columbia River Gorge (Columbia Hills Historical State Park, Klickitat Trail State Park). For example, at Klickitat Trail, you’ll see mock orange, blue aster, gentian, buttercups and desert parsley starting in late April into early June.

At blustery, sunny Catherine Creek Interpretive Trail, you may find wildflowers as early as February — more than 90 types bloom here into July.

To the west, hikers flock to Dog Mountain Day Use Area and Trailhead for its spring hikes to meadows of yellow balsamroot, violet lupine and white phantom orchids — indeed, hikers must get a weekend permit during peak wildflower season and other select days (April 29 – June 19, 2023).

The website oregonwildflowers.org includes Southwest Washington in its up-to-date flower reports (like leaf-peeping reports, only flowerier) from users. Find dates, destinations and descriptions of flowers spotted, along with detailed trip details and warnings.

You can also use the Friends of the Gorge Find-a-Hike tool, which you can narrow to seek out wildflower hikes, and by elevation, distance and difficulty.

Central-east of Cascades: State parks and U.S. Forest Service

The dry side’s I-90 corridor starts showcasing flowers from April through May. You’ll likely see the best blooms in May at Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park, or amid the basalt cliffs of Steamboat Rock State Park and Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park.

Identify yellow, purple and pink blooms with the help of a site like wildflowersearch.org, which helpfully provides a list of flowers by location. Wildflower fans can also use the site to do research on Washington-based state and national park wildflower destinations.

The U.S. Forest Service offers a list of 15 wildflower viewing areas in Washington, including the Colville National Forest, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest, and others. Many may require hikes for viewing flowers, however.

East of the Cascades: Cowiche Canyon wildflowers

About 12 miles west of Yakima, Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Snow Mountain Ranch spans 2,000 acres; about 200 plant species, 125 bird and animal species and 69 butterfly species call the ranch home.

The conservancy maintains miles of pathways inside the ranch and at Cowiche Canyon Uplands, with shrub-steppe habitat zones for stunning spring-summer wildflower shows of prairie star flower, grass widow and other ornaments. Peak wildflower season blooms in early- to mid-May, but visitors may be able to spot some as early as March.

The conservancy offers guided outings and events with interpretive guides to learn more about the area, such as a “Signs of Spring Walk,” looking for first buds and migratory birds.

After your hike, several breweries and restaurants are happy to replenish your calories, including Cowiche Creek Brewing, Valley Brewing Co. and award-winning Los Hernandez Tamales at their Nob Hill location. After all, asparagus with pepper jack cheese tamales seem like the perfect finish to a springtime walk.

West of the Cascades: Mount Rainier wildflowers

While Rainier’s wildflowers are spotlight stars, they also don’t tend to shine until late spring through summer, even with warm weather — with August offering pinnacle wildflower-watching at Paradise and Sunrise. April to early May is the earliest you might expect to see skunk cabbage, coltsfoot and trillium blooming around Longmire, in the Mount Rainier National Park’s southwest corner.

However, you may spot many of the region’s forest blooms if you opt for a May hike through the old-growth forests of Greenwater Lakes Trail and Federation Forest State Park, looking for salal, bleeding heart and more spring salutations.

Afterward, there’s Wapati Outdoors for a milkshake or Greenwater Collective Mountain Market’s beer garden and charcuterie-style goodies.

Another option: the roomy Bud Blancher Trail to Mashel Falls, where snows don’t typically stay quite as long. Follow your wildflower lookout with a post-hike stop at the waterwheel-equipped Mill Haus Cider Co in Eatonville for sliders, street tacos or flatbread.

Note: As always, read up on trail reports at Washington Trails Association before driving out for any wildflower hike. Early-spring snow, ice and snowmelt can interfere with perennial-spotting plans. Permits and passes may be required at various destinations.

