If you’re taking spring cleaning a little too far and want to start redecorating your home, snagging a few pieces of art to hang on your walls is an easy way to add a pop to any room. And nowadays you can buy art right from the comfort of your home, so whether you’re a longtime watercolor lover, a photography buff or a die-hard abstract fan, there’s a massive amount of really awesome artwork online that’s also super affordable. Seriously. You can curate a full gallery wall of interesting prints for under a hundred bucks. Or you can buy a huge wall-dominating canvas for under $200.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to shop for art, from mass retailers like Nordstrom and Wayfair to artist-representing collectives like Iamfy, Society6 and Etsy. We also went ahead and picked a few top sellers from each site, rounding up everything from a dazzling abstract print representing dawn in South America to a stretched canvas of a flamingo wearing Nike high-top sneakers.

So if you’re ready to revamp your home with some new pieces of art, check out our favorite places to buy art online below.

Since debuting more than a decade ago, Minted has diversified its business from a stationery brand to a major destination for gorgeous artwork. Representing more than 10,000 independent artists in 100 countries, Minted has more than 3,000 pieces of fine art, ranging from paintings and drawings to photography. It also has limited-edition prints, full-scale wall murals and free styling services (text a photo of your space and a stylist will make recommendations!).

‘Almanecer’ by Sarah Finkel (starting at $24; minted.com)

Sarah Finkel “Almanecer” by Sarah Finkel

‘Take a Break’ by Jess Franks (starting at $24; minted.com)

Jess Franks “Take a Break” by Jess Franks

‘Summer Handstand’ by Alicia Bock (starting at $26; minted.com)

Alicia Bock “Summer Handstand” by Alicia Bock

‘HA-HA-HA-HA’ by Kate Roebuck (starting at $24; minted.com)

Kate Roebuck “HA-HA-HA-HA” by Kate Roebuck

‘Protea I’ by Kamala Nahas (staring at $24; minted.com)

Minted “Protea I” by Kamala Nahas

‘Cloud in the Sky’ by Tania View (starting at $24; minted.com)

Minted “Cloud in the Sky” by Tania View

‘Urban Desert Series 2’ by Lisa Sundin (starting at $24; minted.com)

Minted “Urban Desert Series 2” by Lisa Sundin

The quirkiest brand on our list is the purveyor of thousands of prints from artists, photographers and illustrators around the world. Best known for hilarious typography ranging from iconic movie quotes (“I carried a watermelon“) to rap lyrics (“So fresh and so clean clean“), the store lets users “like” products — and those likes add up to tens of thousands, giving customers the nifty option to shop trending pieces.

‘Sneaker Flamingo’ Art Print by Jonas Loose (starting at $13, originally starting $16; iamfy.com)

Jonas Loose “Sneaker Flamingo” Art Print by Jonas Loose

‘Rappers Delight’ Art Print by Honeymoon Hotel (starting at $13, originally starting at $16; iamfy.com)

Honeymoon Hotel “Rappers Delight” Art Print by Honeymoon Hotel

‘Pulp Fiction’ Art Print by Nour Tohme (starting at $13, originally starting at $16; iamfy.com)

Nour Tohme “Pulp Fiction” Art Print by Nour Tohme

Our go-to store for beauty, accessories and fashion, Nordstrom is also a source for curated, modern art that will make a statement on your walls. The collection of nearly 400 pieces includes some fun sets of prints (as well as framed and canvas options) that basically create your wall art gallery for you.

Oliver Gal ‘Bubblegum Beauty’ Canvas Wall Art (starting at $172.50; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Oliver Gal “Bubblegum Beauty” Canvas Wall Art

Deny Designs ‘Cool Mouth’ Framed Wall Art ($39; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Deny Designs “Cool Mouth” Framed Wall Art

Deny Designs ‘5th Street’ Wall Art Print Set ($99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Deny Designs “5th Street” Wall Art Print Set

Oliver Gal ‘Dog With the Pearl Earring’ Canvas Wall Art (starting at $100; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Oliver Gal “Dog with the Pearl Earring” Canvas Wall Art

Slowdown Studio ‘Lamu’ Art Print (starting at $45; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Slowdown Studio “Lamu” Art Print

Launched back in 2009, Rifle Paper Co. is an online stationery company known for its hand-painted illustrations, whimsical fonts and distinct color palette. The brand has had wild success with planners, calendars and journals, and its collection of prints is equally bright and pretty, inspired by the illustrations of Rifle’s co-founder Anna Bond. Most are available in 8 by 10 inches ($24), 11 by 14 inches ($44) and 16 by 20 inches ($50) and can be framed in one of five wood hues for an additional $65 to $100, depending on the print size. Mats are available too.

‘Juliet Rose’ Art Print (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle “Juliet Rose” Art Print

‘Alice Falling’ Art Print (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle “Alice Falling” Art Print

‘Ice Cream Cone’ Art Print (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle “Ice Cream Cone” Art Print

‘Tolstoy Quote’ Art Print (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Tolstoy Quote Art Print

‘Hydrangea Bloom Cream’ Art Print (starting at $24; riflepaperco.com)

Rifle Paper Co. “Hydrangea Bloom Cream” Art Print

While Target is typically our destination for groceries, a bath mat, a spring sandal, Mother’s Day gifts and every other random product under the sun, it turns out it’s a great destination for cheery affordable artwork too. With a stock of more than 10,000 options under $50, its collection includes canvas and prints (both framed and unframed) covering subjects ranging from architecture and maps to typography and animals.

Opalhouse ‘Be Kind’ Flowers Framed Canvas ($28; target.com)

Opalhouse Opalhouse “Be Kind” Flowers Framed Canvas

Oplahouse ‘Yellow Floral’ Framed Canvas ($10; target.com)

Target Oplahouse “Yellow Floral” Framed Canvas

Threshold ‘On Sunset Mesa’ Medium Wood Framed Wall Canvas ($70; target.com)

Target Threshold “On Sunset Mesa” Medium Wood Framed Wall Canvas

Project 62 ‘Botanical Sketch’ Framed Wall Canvas ($80; target.com)

Target Project 62 “Botanical Sketch” Framed Wall Canvas

Threshold ‘Scribble’ Framed Wall Canvas ($10.80, originally $18; target.com)

Target Threshold “Scribble” Framed Wall Canvas

Opalhouse ‘Cockatoo’ Recessed Frame ($18; target.com)

Target Opalhouse “Cockatoo” Recessed Frame

There’s truly almost nothing you can’t find on Etsy, and that includes art. With more than 12 million pieces listed under the brand’s Art & Collectibles section — including 2.9 million prints, 1 million paintings and 855,000 drawings and illustrations — the website is a treasure trove of unique pieces from independent artists from across the globe. As on Amazon, Etsy products are known for amassing a huge number of customer reviews, which is incredibly helpful in the art selection process (click “Sort by: Top Customer Reviews”).

National Park Art, Set of 3 Prints (starting at $50.61; etsy.com)

Etsy National Park Art, Set of 3 Prints

‘Spring Dress’ Giclee Art Print by Clare Elsaesser (starting at $28, originally $35; etsy.com)

Clare Elsaesser “Spring Dress” Giclee Art Print by Clare Elsaesser

Foggy Mountain Forest, Oil Landscape Painting on Canvas (starting at $119.76, originally $149.70; etsy.com)

MyGalleryWall Foggy Mountain Forest, Oil Landscape Painting on Canvas

Custom Pet Portrait (starting at $33.75, originally $45; etsy.com)

Etsy Custom Pet Portrait

Custom Family Portrait Painting (starting $38.40, originally $48; etsy.com)

Etsy Custom Family Portrait Painting

Mother and Daughter Custom Portrait ($19.99; etsy.com)

Etsy Mother and Daughter Custom Portrait

Springtime Flower Arrangement Trio Pack (starting at $27; etsy.com)

Etsy Springtime Flower Arrangement Trio Pack

No surprise here: The internet’s go-to source for all things home also has a big stake in online art. With more than 250,000 pieces in its Wall Art collection, Wayfair offers every type of option you’d want on your walls, from big and bold canvases to striking photography. Staying in line with the rest of Wayfair’s offerings, most of the pieces are available in multiple sizes. Another big win: The brand has more than 250,000 pieces under $50.

‘Waiting on You’ Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas ($91.99, originally $117; wayfair.com)

“Waiting on You” Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas

‘The Café Terrace’ by Vincent Van Gogh Print on Canvas (starting at $27.99, originally $79; wayfair.com)

Wayfair “The Café Terrace” by Vincent Van Gogh Print on Canvas

_____________________________________________________

‘Misty Road’ Wrapped Canvas Painting Print (starting at $39.99, originally $99.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair “Misty Road” Wrapped Canvas Painting Print

‘Mod Pods I’ Graphic Art Print ($26.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair “Mod Pods I” Graphic Art Print

‘Indigo Forest’ Print on Canvas ($20.41, originally $75; wayfair.com)

Wayfair “Indigo Forest” Print on Canvas

‘Pancho’ Picture Frame Graphic Art Print ($216.99; wayfair.com)

Wayfair “Pancho” Picture Frame Graphic Art Print

Representing hundreds of thousands of artists, Society6 is an international marketplace of goods ranging from apparel and bedding to furniture and — you guessed it — art. Arranged in tidy categories like framed prints and wood wall art, the collection includes thousands of super-unique pieces that will work anywhere in your home. The mini art prints are ideal for bookshelves and bathrooms, while the metal prints are perfect for dominating an empty wall.

‘Palm Springs Tigers’ Framed Art Print by Paul Fuentes Photo (starting at $63.99, originally $79.99; society6.com)

Paul Fuentes Photo “Palm Springs Tigers” Framed Art Print by Paul Fuentes Photo

‘Lip Service’ Wood Wall Art by The Aestate ($119.99, originally $149.99; society6.com)

The Aestate “Lip Service” Wood Wall Art by The Aestate

‘Exhale’ Canvas Print by Alyssa Hamilton Art ($69.59, originally $86.99; society6.com)

Alyssa Hamilton Art “Exhale” Canvas Print by Alyssa Hamilton Art

______________________________________________________

‘Pinky Promise 2’ Canvas Print by Andreas12 ($70.39, originally $87.99; society6.com)

Andreas12 “Pinky Promise 2” Canvas Print by Andreas12

Your go-to store for bohemian tops and accessories is also a major player in the home goods world, and that includes art. With hundreds of beautiful pieces in its offering, Anthropologie’s collection has the same vibe as the rest of the store and includes everything from hippie-ish typography to vibrant Moroccan-style art. Pricier than some of the other brands on our list, the collection starts at just $20 and goes up to nearly $3,500.

‘Dancing’ Wall Art ($298; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie “Dancing” Wall Art

‘Haven’ Wall Art ($238; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie “Haven” Wall Art

‘Red Lions’ Wall Art ($258; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie “Red Lions” Wall Art

Long known for its college-friendly home goods (and super-hip apparel), Urban Outfitters also has a robust collection of wall art that includes everything from banners and wall hangings to bright and beautiful framed prints. Most of those prints can be bought solo for a nominal fee in sizes from 8 by 10 inches to 30 by 40 inches.

‘Cool to Be Kind’ Art Print by Rhianna Marie Chan (starting at $19; urbanoutfitters.com)

Rhianna Marie Chan “Cool To Be Kind” Art Print by Rhianna Marie Chan

‘Peace Hands’ Art Print by Rachel Szo (starting at $19; urbanoutfitters.com)

Rachel Szo “Peace Hands” Art Print by Rachel Szo

‘Tigre’ Art Print by Landon Sheely (starting at $19; urbanoutfitters.com)

Landon Sheely “Tigre” Art Print by Landon Sheely

If you want to splurge, Saatchi Art has over 2 million original paintings from up-and-coming artists around the globe. Available in a variety of sizes, the pieces can be printed on fine art paper and can be framed too. The highly curated offering of emerging and under-the-radar artists also comes with a free styling service, where a Saatchi staffer will hand-pick pieces that fit your style, space and budget.

‘Connected | Off Track’ by Yuliya Martynova (starting at $52; saatchiart.com)

Yuliya Martynova “Connected | Off track” by Yuliya Martynova

‘I Missed You’ by Ieva Baklane (starting at $82; saatchiart.com)

Ieva Baklane “I missed You” by Ieva Baklane

‘Corgi on a Purple Couch’ by Amy Husted (starting at $40; saatchiart.com)

Amy Husted “Corgi on a Purple Couch” by Amy Husted

‘Let’s Stay a Little Longer’ Painting by Nina Lance (starting at $45; saatchiart.com)