Food and beverage

Alexandria Nicole Cellars: ANC is doing our best to be a source of encouragement during this crisis. Offering curbside pickup, home delivery and discounts on shipping. Health care workers and first responders receive 50% off. We will also begin producing hand sanitizer. 425-487-9463

All Purpose Cake Co.: We are giving away one 6-inch “hug” (espresso hazelnut-chocolate cake). Grab, call or order online at any Eat Local Prepared Meal store (Capitol Hill, Mercer Island, Queen Anne, Kirkland) or Wildflour Gluten Free Baking Co (Bellevue). 206-926-9776

Anthony’s Seafood Co: For the very first time, Anthony’s Restaurants’ wholesale seafood company is selling premium, high-quality seafood for you to take and prepare at home! Anthony’s Seafood Company is located on the Magnolia Bridge and sales are daily from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi: Ascend Prime brings you Ascend at Home, a chef-curated, in-home meal experience. Select from ready-to-serve, 3-course, chef-prepared dinner menus, or recipe kits to tap into your inner chef. Add a la carte sides, steaks, kids meals, wine and more. 425-625-2080

Cental Co-op: Central Co-op would like to thank all of our local vendors and the Washington farmers that are continuing to provide great food for our community! Online delivery is available in Seattle. Seattle: 206-329-1545 Tacoma: 253-888-4288

DeLille Cellars: DeLille Cellars is open for takeout sales at our Woodinville tasting room, or ship to your home with penny shipping on orders of 3+ bottles. Visit our website for hours and special offers. 425-489-0544

DERU: Call ahead to place a pickup order; quote times start at 15 minutes. When you arrive, stay in your car and we will bring your food out to you. We also have drive-thru pickup, or delivery within a 6-mile radius. 425-298-0268

Ethan Stowell Restaurants: Ethan Stowell is open at six locations, offering ESR @ HOME meals, plus takeout food, wine, beer and more. Online ordering, scheduled orders, curbside pickup and deals on wine and food available seven days a week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Please visit the website to order ESR @ HOME

Famous Dave’s BBQ: Famous Dave’s BBQ, open for takeout and delivery, is offering 20% off with code DAVECARES. Serve up pit-smoked BBQ and all of the mouth-watering sides in the comfort of your home. Order online from famousdaves.com! 206-631-2000

Heritage Distilling: Heritage Distilling CO is proud to be open daily for retail sales of our vodkas, gins and whiskeys as well as stocking hand sanitizer daily.

Little Chinook’s: Little Chinook’s, located at Fishermen’s Terminal, is offering to-go daily from noon-6 p.m. Fresh, premium seafood expertly prepared and ready to take home! Gift cards also available for purchase. Through 4/15, receive 1 free $10 card for every $50 purchased. 206-283-4665

Nutty Squirrel Gelato: Magnolia and Phinney stores open 2-8 p.m. daily for takeout. Order curbside pickup, delivery and gift cards at our online shop. Buy 2 pints get 1 free, 20% off $20+ gift cards. Donate a gelato pop to Ballard Food Bank. (877) 738-7696

Peddler Brewing: Peddler is open for to-go purchases during our Growler Hours: Noon — 7 p.m. Wed -Sun. We have beer available in 32 oz. and 64 oz. growlers, which we will refill, and some varieties in cans. Order online for curbside pickup. 360-362-0002

Uwajimaya: Our grocery stores are open daily, offering fresh and prepared foods. Senior Shopping Hour Tuesdays 8 -9 a.m., Bellevue and Renton; 8 – 9 a.m. daily in Seattle. Delivery available through Instacart to select ZIP codes. Check website for store updates.

Home maintenance and home improvement

AAA Heating and Air Conditioning: Taking orders for REME whole-home air sanitizer. The REME purifies every cubic inch of air space, clearing 99% of airborne and surface contaminants, including most bacteria and viruses. REME installs into your existing HVAC system in less than an hour. 253-234-1278

Albert Lee Appliance: We encourage all customers to call ahead and take advantage of our updated website and chat services to determine the best products for your needs before visiting a physical location. This ensures a safer shopping experience for everyone. 866-966-2110

Building Cleaning NW: Disinfect your space now. No. 1-rated cleaning service. We keep property owners in Seattle safe and clean with effective disinfection. Reach out to us and save $25. 206-549-9631

South West Plumbing: Offering general plumbing and heating services at competitive prices. Our certified plumbers and heating technicians are highly trained, licensed and ready to handle any problem you have. From digging sewer lines, fixing leaking faucets, repairing HVAC or installing water heaters. 206-932-1777

Health care

Essence Health and Research: Online/Telehealth services during Stay at Home/Stay Healthy order. All purchases get a free copy of the Clinical Nutrition Guidance Booklet for the Immune System. Buy 1/Get 1 free on Clinical Nutrition services — mention this article! Specialist in autoimmune conditions. 425-505-3090

Limitless PT & Performance PLLC: Mobile, insurance-based orthopedic physical therapy in patients’ homes or at a location convenient for their needs. Accepts most major insurances and available nights and weekends. 360-670-0654

Retail

Bartell Drugs: Your locally owned neighborhood Bartell Drugs is here to help. Our 65 retail locations are open for business, including two 24-hour stores. We also offer delivery though Instacart and Prime Now, as well as prescription delivery. 877-BARTELL (877-227-8355)

Brist MFG: Brist MFG launched We Got This America, an initiative to support small businesses while spreading positivity to the nation. Every sale sends $10 per shirt back to a referring business, at no cost to them. Learn more at WeGotThisAmerica.com. 888-830-3380

Fox’s Seattle: Fox’s Seattle is open online. All jewelry is automatically 25% off. Use COVID19WATCH for 15% off watches and COVID19GIFT for 20% off gift cards. Prices reflected in cart. Stay safe, healthy and cozy!

Pet Pros: Save time! Buy dog and cat supplies online. Pick up at store or have it delivered (available in select locations). Pet Pros, founded in 1986 in Seattle, is one of the largest independent pet supply retailers in the Pacific Northwest. Check the website for location near you.

Services

Bellevue Nissan: Wide range of automotive services from Nissan factory-trained and certified master service technicians. We service all vehicle makes and models no matter where you purchased your vehicle. Our parts department is also open. Call or go online to schedule. 833-322-1592

Dwayne Lane’s Arlington Chevrolet: Our certified service experts know precisely which parts your Chevrolet car, truck or SUV needs. Rely on them to maintain your vehicle with the same parts used to build it. Call today to schedule any type of auto repair service. 360-339-5107

Dwayne Lane’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram: Mopar service center in Everett offers precision auto repair and car maintenance to keep your vehicle running like new. Swing into Mopar Express Lane for an oil change and filter replacement, or make an appointment for brake service. Factory-trained technicians. 855-949-2969

Dwayne Lane’s Skagit Ford Lincoln: We are here to help with all of your Ford service needs. Whether your Ford is due for an oil change or your Lincoln needs new brakes, our dedicated team will get you back on the road safely. Give us a call today! 855-212-1410

Dwayne Lane’s Skagit Mazda: With the latest equipment and highly skilled mechanics, you can rest assured your Mazda will be back on the road in no time. For extra savings on maintenance and repairs, check out our service and parts specials online. 360-310-4097

Dwayne Lane’s Skagit Subaru: For quality Subaru service, take advantage of factory-trained teams in Burlington who know just what your car needs. You’ll also enjoy stellar customer service, with a complimentary carwash and vacuum with your automotive service.

Express Employment Professionals: Express Employment Professionals is a locally owned and operated staffing provider ready to serve all essential businesses during the “Stay at Home” directive. Contact your local Express office to get the people you need keep your business moving forward!

Entertainment and education

Pacific Northwest Ballet: Ballet performances are on break, but PNB’s dancers are here for you! Follow PNB and take a ballet class from a principal dancer, watch a stage makeup tutorial from a pro, or participate in a dancer Ask Me Anything segment.

Pacific Science Center: PacSci introduces Curiosity at Home! Visit Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the PacSci website daily for new educational DIY activities and experiments to do with the kids at home. Look for social livestreams, ask the experts and more. 206-443-2001

Wing Luke Museum: While our museum doors are temporarily closed, our focus is to provide you with curated stories and art, digital content and neighborhood resources as we work through this challenging time. Stay connected with Digital Wing Luke Museum! 206-623-5124

