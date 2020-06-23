As 10,000 baby boomers enter retirement age each day through 2030, many are thoughtfully considering where to live out their retirement years.

With Seattle and King County continuing to experience economic growth and significant price appreciation in real estate, many retirees are struggling with the high cost of living and are seeking a more affordable alternative that also offers an improved quality of life.

One Washington region has been frequently touted as one of the country’s best places to retire — including in a 2015 article in Forbes magazine — and it is in our own backyard.

The greater Bellingham region offers many compelling features that make it attractive as a retirement destination. Scenic outdoor opportunities are close by, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, multiple golf courses, kayaking, and hiking trails that offer coastal or mountain vistas. The region is home to Western Washington University and Whatcom Community College, where those over age 60 can attend classes for significantly reduced fees.

According to visitbellingham.com, Whatcom County and the surrounding area offers “abundant nature, outdoor adventure and sweeping scenery from the Salish Sea to Mount Baker and North Cascades National Park. Savor farm to table menus, craft brews, family moments, a vibrant arts scene and charming historical treasures.”

Other amenities in the region include the easy-to-navigate Bellingham International Airport with flights to sunny destinations including Hawaii, Las Vegas and Palm Springs. In addition, important resources such as medical facilities, shopping and a variety of dining options are readily available.

One local homebuilder, Landed Gentry Development Inc., is tailoring its latest new home community, Woods Point, to the needs of this growing population in Whatcom County’s North Bellingham/Ferndale area. Woods Point is a neighborhood of stand-alone homes uniquely designed for those ages 55 and older. The private gated community features homes with maintained yards, as well as access to walking trails and a planned community lodge with pickleball courts.

“We are thrilled to be launching this new community in the greater Bellingham area … a truly stunning location,” says Kendra Decker, vice president and principal at Landed Gentry. “The gated entrance, private streets and beautiful woodland reserve make this a very special place to call home.”

The homes at Woods Point have primarily single-level designs that range size from 1,536 to 2,372 square feet. Each home features great room living areas, at least three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and finished and insulated two-car garages. Each home also includes covered front and rear patios with optional outdoor fireplaces, which expand the living space to the outdoors. Some designs include dens and bonus rooms.

The interiors include open layouts, vaulted and 9-foot ceilings, solid-surface countertops in the kitchens and bathrooms, white painted millwork, natural gas fireplaces and engineered wood flooring.

Landed Gentry’s streamlined presale process allows buyers at Woods Point to select their favorite homesite and floor plan and have the home built uniquely for them. Flooring, lighting, cabinets and structural options can be selected at the builder’s showroom to assure the home fits the buyer’s distinct lifestyle.

Located at 1416 Woods Point Loop in Ferndale, Woods Point is offering private tours of its new model home by appointment from noon–5 p.m. Wednesdays–Sundays. Call 360-488-3727 or visit LandedGentry.com to schedule a tour. Pricing at Woods Point ranges from $529,900–$655,900.