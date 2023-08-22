Relapse isn’t inevitable, and it’s certainly a different story for every individual. However, it is very often part of the recovery journey. Garrett Tardif, the director of Admissions at Crestview Recovery, shares that it definitely was a part of his story, which he now views as a mix between not wanting to stop and not being ready. “I was always told when I was trying to get sober about 10 years ago, ‘You have to want it for yourself more than anybody else wants it for you,’” he says. “That is a fact.”

Tardif thinks that if someone remains open-minded to the fact their life will get better if they stop — while being willing to follow the recommendations of their treatment team, or what others who have achieved recovery have done — folks will be surprised at the results. “I tried to prove that recovery didn’t work 9.5 years ago and here we are,” he says. “It proved me wrong.”

It can be difficult for family and friends to reframe their own thinking so as to avoid viewing relapse as failure. Tardif explains the other side of things. “It can be very hard to pick that phone up or send a text when you’re struggling,” he says. “As we often can be our own worst enemy, having a good group of people around you pushing you can be a great nudge in the right direction.”

And while relapse does happen, it’s about how you rebound that’s most significant. “A big part of that rebound comes from the people around you in most cases,” he says. “There is not one way to deal with a relapse, but as a family member or friend, you need to remember to not enable or be codependent toward your loved one. Keep pushing them.” He speaks from a personal perspective. After his last relapse, Tardif’s family pushed him every day for months. Although it felt annoying and overwhelming in the moment, he could not be more grateful today.

Those trying to help should remember that a fine line exists between supporting a loved one in recovery and enabling or being codependent, too. “You need to let your loved one have their recovery journey,” Tardif advises. “Let them experience the ups and downs and be there to support them when they have a rough day. In most cases, the instinct can be to either hover and overwhelm a loved one, or to believe they are going to be fine. I think there needs to be a happy medium.” He personally thinks it’s beneficial to have a conversation and directly ask, “How can I show up for you in your recovery?” — while perhaps setting some boundaries around relapsing or repeating old behavior.

Having conversations immediately after a relapse proves important, as does making sure everyone’s on the same page. “This is their recovery, and you should ask them how you can show up for them,” Tardif says. “Also make it clear what you are willing to do to show up for them or what you are not.” Creating a post-relapse plan is the hard part; next, you need to follow through to hold your loved one accountable, whether that means them getting back to treatment, attending a meeting or calling a sponsor or therapist.

Although it can feel tricky to assess when offering support feels appropriate, Tardif thinks you should trust your gut in instinctively knowing when or how to show up for someone struggling. And if you have a concern or feel uncertain about how to do it, you can always reach out to another person in recovery, a treatment professional or even another family member or friend.

Rebuilding trust after relapses can feel daunting, yet it’s crucial to remember whose recovery journey this is. While you can want it more for someone than they want it for themselves, unfortunately, that won’t work. Outsiders can merely set up a plan with their loved one of how they intend to help and hold them accountable. “At the end of the day, they have to put in the work on themselves and gain that trust back,” Tardif says. “It is definitely a baby step process, and usually takes a decent amount of time. The loss of trust is on them, as well as the regaining of said trust.”

With so many struggling with addiction and mental health today, it’s always advisable to reach out to someone who might be struggling. Lend an ear, or simply take them out for coffee. “It may not always be received well immediately,” Tardif warns, “but it may be the steppingstone someone needs, and they will be extremely grateful down the road looking back on that one phone call they got when you checked in on them.”

