How do we continue to build a community where residents are active and engaged while also keeping everyone physically apart? It can seem like an impossibility, as senior-living communities across the country are responding to rapidly changing social-distancing guidelines.

But at Murano Senior Living in downtown Seattle, the staff knows that residents can still have social interaction while physically distancing.

Every week, residents at Murano Senior Living enjoy happy hour in their own apartments. The staff delivers handcrafted cocktails to each resident’s doorstep and then the community gathers online for a virtual happy hour. Using video chat, residents share favorite jokes, memories and their life stories.

Residents can also tune in online to Murano Senior Living’s state-of-the-art kitchen to watch the chef prepare delicious meals before sampling the meals as they are delivered to their doors.

To keep residents engaged physically, Murano Senior Living offers PrimeFit. The nationally branded program and leader in senior fitness and wellness is available exclusively at Leisure Care communities. Now PrimeFit is online and residents stay active in their apartments by tuning in at their convenience.

Book clubs, online lectures, comedy shows and cooking classes are available online for residents to interact with each other. Residents can also tend to Murano Senior Living’s rooftop garden while following social-distancing guidelines and wearing masks to stay healthy.

The Murano Senior Living team finds ways for residents to continue cultivating meaningful connections while also engaging the mind, body and spirit. Flexible month-to-month rental option are available for all levels of care, and move-ins are offered with heightened screening protocols.

Murano Senior Living has produced several virtual events to answer questions and get the process started. Schedule a virtual tour by visiting their website.

