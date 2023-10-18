Every winemaker has their own style. Palate and preference are a big part of the art of growing grapes and blending wines. Equally important is wine science — the chemistry of wine fermentation and a keen understanding of a region’s unique growing conditions.

This blend of art and science drives Washington’s wine industry, the second largest in the nation. It’s also the foundation for the state’s only four-year winemaking degree, at Washington State University.

“Science helps us become better artists. It gives us more tools in our toolboxes,” says Kyle Welch, co-owner and winemaker at Longship Cellars in Richland, Washington. Welch, a 2011 graduate of WSU’s viticulture and enology program, runs the winery with his family.

He says being able to have hands-on experience managing a student vineyard at WSU primed him for success when setting out to start his own winery. He learned pruning, fruit thinning, counting grape clusters to determine the size of the harvest, and how to sort and cull damaged fruit.

At WSU he also learned about terroir, which includes everything from the climate and topography of a growing area to the soil type, nutrients and pH. “A cabernet on Wahluke slope is really going to taste different from one on the Walla Walla Valley,” Welch says, referring to two of Washington’s preeminent viticulture areas. “It’s all down to the terroir.”

The very existence of Washington’s wine industry is credited to the research done by WSU horticulturist Walter Clore, who experimented with hundreds of grape varieties to see what would grow best in the state. That industry now includes more than 1,000 licensed wineries and more than 60,000 acres of wine grapes.

Today, “Washington is a dynamic place as the industry welcomes exploration and innovation; from the grape cultivars we grow to the methods employed to make and sell wine,” says Jean Dodson Peterson, founding chair of the Department of Viticulture and Enology at WSU and associate professor of viticulture. “I think the spirit of Dr. Clore is very much present in the entrepreneurial spirit we see in grape growers and winemakers across the state.”

To keep up with the demand for wine professionals in Washington, WSU recently made its viticulture and enology program into a department. The move will result in a revamped and modernized curriculum, expanded hands-on learning opportunities for students and even-tighter bonds with the collegial Washington wine industry, Dodson Peterson says.

Aside from the students who go through the four-year wine science and wine business degree programs at WSU, hundreds of others earn certificates each year in viticulture, enology, wine business management and tasting room operations. WSU also has relationships with several community college programs that feed into the four-year program.

While an important industry in Washington, winemaking is, at its heart, a personal passion. Winemakers like Welch harness their education in sulfites and yeast, in fermentation and testing, to express their individuality and creativity.

“Knowing the chemistry of the fruit you bring in really makes a difference,” says Welch.

After all the work of growing, harvesting and fermenting grapes, blending trials are when winemakers can lean into their creative side. At Longship, he and other winemakers might experiment with blends for a month and sample a wine multiple times before bottling. “You have to really go back and take your time with them,” he says.

“It’s the hardest job I’ve ever had,” Welch adds. “It will test and drain you mentally and physically while keeping you in the best shape of your life. It takes so much dedication, but watching people enjoy your wine and getting good feedback is the fuel that keeps you going.”

Washington State University improves lives around the world through education, research and service to communities. Learn more about WSU’s Viticulture & Enology degree programs and certificates, research and Extension programs.