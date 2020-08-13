With housing demand at a fever pitch, more Puget Sound home shoppers are relying on virtual tours to maximize their time and get a competitive edge.

“We hear every day from buyers who lost on multiple offers and want to find their dream home, but between COVID-19 rules and work responsibilities, they’re struggling to get ahead of this hot housing market,” says Scott Jones, senior vice president, operations for Newland.

The pandemic has driven a nearly 500% increase in video home tour requests, according to Redfin. Builders in Tehaleh, Washington’s No. 1 best-selling new home community, are conducting personalized video tours daily. With more than 50 floor plans from eight award-winning builders and 1,800 acres dedicated to outdoor space, Tehaleh is a top pick for many home shoppers seeking to escape crowded cities and tailor their next home to their needs.

To meet demand, Tehaleh is offering its first-ever opportunity to tour 10 homes in one hour with a new virtual event.

During Tehaleh’s Tour of Homes LIVE! event on Aug. 22, every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the community will livestream tours of 10 homes on Facebook Live and YouTube, and experts will be on hand to answer questions through online chats. Interested shoppers can RSVP at tehaleh.com/tour-live.

Viewers will virtually tour homes ranging from affordable to luxury; prices at Tehaleh start in the low $300,000s and extend to the high $800,000s for homes that range in size from 1,342 to 4,094 square feet.

From the comfort of their own homes, shoppers can see the latest trends, such as designer kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and antimicrobial countertops, energy efficient appliances and designs, and home technology like touch-free faucets and smart thermostats. The lineup of participating builders includes Azure Northwest Homes, Brookstone Homes, Lennar, Noffke Homes, Richmond American Homes, and the 55-plus active-adult community Trilogy at Tehaleh.

Along with the latest homes, viewers will experience the unparalleled outdoor lifestyle at this coveted “community in the forest.” The video tours will give a taste of Tehaleh’s amenities, including more than 20 miles of trails that wind through woodlands, wetlands and alpine meadows; 12 unique parks that offer spaces for a variety of outdoor pastimes; and landscaped, walkable streets that are aligned to maximize views of Mount Rainier.

Tehaleh’s Tour of Homes LIVE! event will feature virtual walk-throughs of a variety of homes, including Brookstone Homes’ new Tamarack floor plan, which has plenty of space for a growing family. Priced in the low $500,000s, the 2,776-square-foot home features five bedrooms, three baths, and a main-floor mini-suite that can be transformed into a bedroom for guests or a den for work or play.

The event also features the Elate, a one-story home from Trilogy at Tehaleh by Shea Homes, located in Tehaleh’s 55-and-older community. Priced in the high $400,000s, the 2,132-square-foot home features two bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a covered patio for relaxing at sunset or impromptu get-togethers.

With its distinct Artisan style, Noffke Homes will feature its 2,057-square-foot Alpine floor plan. Priced in the mid-$400,000s, the charming home features a spacious kitchen for gathering, flexible spaces to work, and private alcoves to unwind at the end of a long day.

Tehaleh: Currently open virtually and by appointment. Prices from the low $300,000s to the high $800,000s. Builders: Azure Northwest Homes, Brookstone Homes, HC Homes, Lennar, MainVue Homes, Noffke Homes, Richmond American Homes, Trilogy at Tehaleh. Information at 253-205-8190 or tehaleh.com/tour-live.

Tehaleh is owned in a joint-venture partnership between North America Sekisui House LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and a subsidiary of Sekisui House, Ltd., of Japan, and Newland, the master developer of the community. Tehaleh is one of more than 20 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together across the U.S. More information is available at newlandco.com or nashcommunities.com; equal housing opportunity.