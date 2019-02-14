The 68 architect-designed homes at the 50 Pine Street condominium community offer luxury living with spectacular views.

EDMONDS — After a brisk month of sales following last November’s grand opening, the sales team at 50 Pine Street is gearing up for a busy spring.

The 68 architect-designed homes in this condominium community offer luxury living with spectacular views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains and Mount Baker, as well as instant proximity to one of Washington’s most picturesque waterfront towns.

50 Pine Street Open noon–5 p.m. daily at 50 Pine St., Edmonds Prices: $350,000s to $1 million Information: 425-582-8282 or 50pinestreet.com

The small-town charm of beautiful Edmonds, located on the shores of Puget Sound, only 20 miles north of Seattle, is just one of the many reasons 50 Pine Street is such a sought-after address, says Nancy Marsh, a local resident and manager of the sales team.

And with housing prices in Seattle prohibitive to many first-time buyers, Edmonds is an affordable alternative, she says.

The one- and two-bedroom units, some with patios and waterfront views, are priced from the $350,000s to $1 million. According to Marsh, early shoppers have already snapped up 15 percent of the homes.

With 11 unique one- and two-bedroom floor plans to consider, from the efficient Sierra plan (582 to 594 square feet) to the spacious Sprague and Seaview models (1,324 to 1,338 square feet), there is a condo here to suit any lifestyle.

All homes at 50 Pine Street are finished with designer-specified materials, colors, fixtures and cabinetry, and each home is sited to take maximum advantage of the views. Every unit offers an inviting master suite with walk-in closet, chef’s kitchens with slab quartz countertop and undermount sink, hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas, wall-to-wall carpet in bedrooms, and laundry rooms with front-loading Whirlpool washer and dryer. Homes come with all appliances included.

The kitchens feature European-style cabinetry and stainless-steel KitchenAid appliance packages with gas ranges.

“The style has resonated well with the buyers,” says Marsh. “Everyone loves the fresh contemporary feel that the hardwood flooring and 9.5-foot ceilings give each home. The transitional style works well for the buyers excited to live at 50 Pine Street.”

Building amenities include a rooftop deck with barbecue and views of Puget Sound, Mount Baker and the Olympic Mountains. There is also a fifth-floor resident lounge, spacious Fire Pit Patio Oasis and exercise facility.

Parking is available for each unit, with 118 stalls at both street level and below-grade, with extra storage available for select units, Marsh says. Parking for electric cars is available, as well as gated, assigned parking for residents.

Edmonds is situated in Snohomish County midway between Seattle and Everett, making it ideal for city commuters who need quick access to work but want to come home to the comfortable charms of a quaint beach community. Not in the mood to drive into Seattle? Hop on the Sounder train for a stress-free ride into the city.

The approach of warmer weather brings out the best in Edmonds, where the leisure calendar is brimming with such diversions as the Summer Market, Waterfront Festival, Edmonds Arts Festival, Jazz Connection and the Fourth of July Parade and Celebration.

People who live in Edmonds are moments away from nearly 50 cafés and dining destinations, 11 health and medical centers, dozens of parks and recreation destinations, and an abundance of shops and boutiques.

Edmonds last fall caught the attention of Where to Retire, a national publication geared toward helping retirees make relocation decisions. The city was profiled in the September/October issue.

While people older than 65 make up over 21 percent of the Edmonds population, the greatest percentage growth in population in Edmonds since 2010 has been seen among 25- to 34-year-olds, says Mayor Dave Earling, reflecting the increasing allure that Edmonds holds for younger professionals and families.

“Living in Edmonds is a breath of fresh air,” says Marsh, who is a longtime resident of the town. “There is an old-time charm that still exists here. It’s like being on vacation but without the travel.”