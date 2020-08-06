You’ve watched it rise above the city — a steel tower wrapped in glass and reflective prism panels that ascended at a dizzying speed: Rainier Square. The top of this tower is home to a unique collection of for-lease homes simply known as The Residences at Rainier Square.

Located at 1340 Fourth Ave. in downtown Seattle, The Residences start where other towers end, occupying floors 39–58 of the mixed-use tower. The 40th-floor Sky Lobby is 550 feet above the street, making every residence at Rainier Square higher than any other residence in the city. Featuring horizon-to-horizon views, the Residences offers spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom plans, as well as an exclusive collection of penthouses boasting 3,000-plus square feet of living space. Prices range from $3,000–$25,000 per month.

Each residence has a unique and thoughtful layout featuring wide-plank flooring, quartz countertops with coordinated solid surface backsplashes, high-end Italian Bertazzoni appliances, gas ranges, a panelized dishwasher, waterfall islands, casework with integrated lighting, backlit mirrors, large-format porcelain tile, walk-in showers featuring tiled surrounds and glass doors, custom closet systems, roller shades, stone thresholds, air conditioning, powder baths, smart home technology, and 9- to 10-foot ceilings in all living areas.

In upgraded premium homes you can also find double ovens, built-in microwave drawers, an undercounter wine fridge, soaking tubs, full-size pantries, custom built-in casework, linen cabinets and walk-in laundry rooms. Every home was designed with storage and efficiency in mind, so all homes include abundant storage opportunities such as large walk-in closets with custom closet systems, separate coat or storage closets, and pantries.

The penthouse homes have additional upgrades beyond the premium offerings, including Wolf and Subzero appliances, a full-size Subzero wine fridge, concealing casework on appliances, two panelized dishwashers, gas fireplaces and electric roller shades.

Each resident’s living experience is further extended across uniquely curated amenity spaces on the 39th and 40th floors focused upon well-being, connections and convenience. There is also a private residential parking level within the garage that offers electric-vehicle charging stations, bike storage and private resident storage. On the 59th floor, a pet spa is available to serve the needs of four-legged residents. The pet spa includes a covered and extensively ventilated pet relief area with real grass, an indoor pet run for secure exercise and agility training, and bath and lounge areas.

On the 40th-floor Sky Lobby, residents have access to a business lounge that includes private and collaborative work areas, focus rooms and a large board room; a private dining room with adjacent pre-function suite and adjoining catering kitchen to facilitate private events and dining experiences that residents can host; a resident lounge featuring 20-foot ceilings and walls of windows; a creative suite designed to support resident hobbies and projects; a private function room for resident use; and mail and package areas that include secure large-item hold rooms, package lockers and cold storage.

Traveling down to the 39th floor, residents can find amenities focused on wellness and community connections, including a private fitness room and yoga studio that offers cardio, weight training, resistance training, barre, yoga and spin opportunities; an interactive golf simulator; a media and entertainment lounge adjacent to the fully-outfitted cards and billiard lounge; and a full catering kitchen featuring an indoor grill station with sliding windows that provides a protected fresh-air year-round grilling environment.

All of these amenities are coupled with tailored resident services that are both thoughtful and intentional in prioritizing resident’s most precious commodities: time and health. These homes are now available for lease. Register now to receive additional information by visiting liverainiersquare.com.

_____

The Residences at Rainier Square: Homes available for lease at 1340 Fourth Ave., Seattle. Information: liverainiersquare.com.