Things are abuzz in Central Washington’s Crescent Bar. Centuries-old basalt cliffs are reverberating with new energy. Young vineyards are growing deeper roots for a robust harvest. Both residents and newcomers alike are coming together with a shared excitement for summer on the Columbia River.

This excitement includes sun-soaked days in Central Washington’s ultimate playground followed by unforgettable, starlit nights. It ignites outdoor passions — epic hikes, mountain biking, nine holes of golf and plenty of time spent on the water wakeboarding, water-skiing, paddleboarding, kayaking and cruising at sunset. No matter how people choose to spend their days, Crescent Ridge provides the canvas for creating unforgettable memories.

No longer is Crescent Bar just a summer destination, but a seemingly undiscovered place to live year-round. The region is buzzing with festivals, wineries, public markets, local eats and endless recreation potential. The Bar is growing up, and long-standing vacationers have begun to carve a story of home ownership overlooking the cliffs of the Columbia.

Coming this spring, Crescent Ridge and its new collection of homes epitomizes the rebirth of Crescent Bar, with each homesite meticulously situated to enjoy unobstructed cliff and river views.

A unique blend of communities within a community, The Vineyard is a brand new 40-acre neighborhood of contemporary homes residing among the cultivated vines of a working vineyard. Bright and sophisticated, each home is outfitted with floor-to-ceiling windows, expansive floor plans, and luxe appliances and finishes. The social heart of Crescent Ridge, The Vineyard boasts exclusive features including a fitness center, pool and year-round hot tub, all with exceptional views, pickleball courts, and is just steps away from the coveted marina and boat launch.

True to the name, the signature amenity in The Vineyard is a future onsite tasting room and entertainment amphitheater, an indoor-outdoor venue offering sweeping views of the Columbia to be enjoyed with a glass of wine in hand.

