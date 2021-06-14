A registered nurse for 41 years, Minette Long has a passion for healing people. However, her career goal was always to become a nursing instructor and nurse educator. Nurse educators combine science and the humanities in impactful ways to develop and evaluate nursing education now and into the future. For Minette, she was looking to be a part of a bigger picture — one that impacts nurses and the future of health care in a fulfilling way.

“I’m a single mom with two grown girls, and I just graduated from the University of Providence with a Master of Science in Nursing, Nurse Educator graduate degree. The knowledge I’ve gained as a nurse educator has provided me the professional confidence to know how to lead a nurse, a team, or even go beyond to pursue excellence in the care continuum for my patients and the communities I serve.”

In recent years, the employment forecast in the medical sector has continued to increase significantly. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that as baby boomers get older and people live longer, there will be a higher need for professionals in health care services. In fact, the employment of medical and health services managers is predicted to grow a whopping 32% from now through 2029. Bottom line, health care service professions offer faster job growth than the average for other occupations. It is good news for those seeking to earn more income and use their passion for health care to help others.

Work while pursuing a master’s degree

Master of Health Care Administration programs, like those offered by the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana, provide health care professionals a unique chance to continue working while pursuing their masters at an affordable price. (The University of Providence gives tuition discounts to Providence health care employees.) And, like Minette, health care professionals benefit from furthering their careers.

A survey of professionals from the University of Providence’s fall 2020 program showed that 38% of MHA graduates reported receiving a promotion, while 75% reported receiving new job responsibilities. Health professionals benefit not just in career advancement but financially, as well. The median annual salary for health services managers was $100,980, according to a 2019 report by the Department of Labor.

Sharing her thoughts with prospective students, Minette comments, “the financial and personal commitment will be money and time well spent. The professional expertise required for becoming a valuable and effective educator for the future of nursing will exceed the boundaries of what you think possible.”

Employment opportunities upon graduation

Since graduating, Minette practices as a clinical nurse educator within a surgical service team. She continues to pursue academic nursing education as an ad hoc instructor and seeks opportunities when available, which is easy to do because the University of Providence partners with Providence Hospitals to provide employment opportunities for their students upon graduation.

As professionals continue to navigate their way through and out of the pandemic in search of career growth, now is an excellent time for individuals to further their education and pursue career passions in fields that bring fulfillment. Minette appreciates making an impact.

“The chance to impact nurses in a positive and meaningful way is really fulfilling to me. I will be forever grateful that I chose to go back to school and for the opportunity to get my Nurse Educator masters online.”

University of Providence connects people, communities, opportunities, and ideas through inspired and mission-driven education. It shares a partnership with Providence Health offering students the ability to receive a quality education with a direct connection into the health care industry.