The community’s private club, Seven Summits Lodge, is home to an upscale restaurant called The Mantel Culinary Ascent.

BONNEY LAKE — Located just minutes from Tacoma, Trilogy at Tehaleh offers an appealing lifestyle for homebuyers ages 55 and older.

The community’s private club, Seven Summits Lodge, is home to a range of amenities, including a fitness studio, a sports escape with pool tables and big screen TVs, a game room with poker tables, a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes, an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, pickleball courts, a great lawn for outdoor events, and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the mid-$300,000s Information: 888-562-9121 or SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh

In addition, Seven Summits Lodge has an upscale restaurant called The Mantel Culinary Ascent. It features a menu of curated favorites crafted with local produce, beef from nearby pastures, day-boat catches from coastal fisheries, and wines from leading local producers.

The Mantel has a wide selection of offerings, from healthy dishes to comfort food, and is committed to supporting local providers and serving fresh ingredients.

The Mantel offers a wide variety of wines, craft beers and spirits served by its talented mixologists and a menu created by Chef Dino Cruz, who served as Executive Sous Chef for Tacoma Country & Golf Club and Executive Chef for Canterwood Country & Golf Club prior to joining The Mantel.

The Mantel is a private dining establishment open to Trilogy members only. Contact the Trilogy at Tehaleh sales team to schedule a tour.

Mark Gray, area president for Shea Homes, says food and beverages have become integral to the Trilogy experience.

“Trilogy is a place to live life to the fullest and make new friends, and there’s nowhere people enjoy doing that more than over the dinner table,” he says. “Trilogy at Tehaleh’s The Mantel is both upscale and laid back, offering a home away from home for our members. People come here to meet up with neighbors for ‘Happier Hour,’ participate in chef’s demos and other events, and enjoy fine dining steps from their homes.”

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails, and open spaces. With nature all around, Tehaleh suits those who enjoy spending time outdoors.

Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Masterplanned Community of the Year in the 2018 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council.

There are nearly a dozen floor plans available in four home collections, including single-family detached homes and fee-simple attached. They include two or three bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and two- or three-car garages. All are open concept in design and many include features like SmartSpaces, covered patios and dens. Homes are priced from the mid-$300,000s.

For those looking to move soon, there are quick-move-in designer homes, each thoughtfully designed with stylish finishes and features.