Washington’s horn of plenty is overflowing — Washington-grown or processed food and agriculture exports totals $8 billion annually, with Washington farmers producing an astounding 300 plus commodities. Top crops include apples, sweet cherries, pears, blueberries, hops for beer and grapes for wine and juice.

But you’ll also find more stone fruits beginning in July, and through September is the peak season for a wide array of Washington-grown edibles ranging from artichokes to cantaloupe to tomatillos.

Road trips can take you to the rich earth that nurtures future meals. Farms, roadside stands, and markets welcome visitors with plentiful picks — whether you pick or someone else does. Many farm stands recently opened in late June with summer crops, beginning with cherries. To enjoy produce straight from the source, consider these two road trips. And don’t forget the cooler!

Yakima Valley

The bountiful Yakima Valley is one of the best places to find your pick of more than 40 different crops across 350,000 acres, with options to U-pick and take home, sample at farm stands, shop the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market on Sunday morning and even stop by the Central Washington Agricultural Museum if you’re agri-curious.

Head for Blueberry Hill for U-picks of 15 blueberry varieties, raspberries, blackcaps, blackberries and grapes. West Valley U-Pick allows you to pluck more unusual crops such as tomatillos, assorted hot and sweet peppers, 20 varieties of tomatoes, table grapes, blueberries and other fruits.

Johnson Orchards offers up to 8 cherry varieties, sorted and packaged, along with apricots, peaches, and nectarines starting mid-July. The orchard’s fruit packing warehouse also carries coffee, candles, cheese, lavender and honey products, beer, wine and cider.

At LaPierre Farms & Winery, a family-owned tasting room and fruit market in Zillah, try the farm’s certified organic cherries, blueberries, peaches, nectarines and apples picked for you.

Two of the area’s premier crops are hops and wine grapes — which you can sample in craft breweries and wine-tasting rooms across the Yakima Valley. For a quirkier experience, August and September offer the opportunity to drink wine with goats at Red Mountain Trails Winery.

To stay overnight, Yakima’s Ledgestone Suites Hotel features handy kitchens and petite dining tables. A few wineries offer Airbnb options, including Freehand Cellars’ guesthouses and Airstream trailer and VanArnam Vineyards’ cottage.

For more information, see a complete map of fresh produce and U-pick farms, regional farmers markets, or a list of U-pick locations.

Wenatchee Valley

Those traveling to Lake Chelan or Leavenworth or staying in Chelan County may find plentiful local produce en route. Drives along the county’s two-lane highways reveal abundant farm stands and orchards overflowing with fruit, flowers, and veggies — along with a regional treat made with local produce.

Not far from Leavenworth, Nicholson Orchards in Peshastin sells fresh-cut flower bouquets, local preserves, and in-season fruits and vegetables grown in Blewett Pass, such as clingstone and cling-free peaches, strawberries, nectarines, and of course, apples and pears.

After all, apples and pears are boom crops here, which find their way into the Aplets & Cotlets Candy Kitchen & Country Store in Cashmere, just off US-2 East. Sample, find good deals, and watch the factory in action.

Another 8 minutes or so, and arrive at Easy Street outside of Wenatchee, where Stutzman Ranch allows you to pick your own or buy already-picked cherries, pluots, and other fruits. En route to Lake Chelan, head north on US-97 to Lone Pine Fruit & Espresso, offering lattes, the farm’s own-grown cherries, Washington-grown garlic and onions and other produce.

On the shores of Lake Chelan, family-owned Blueberry Hills is a U-pick berry farm with 18 different varieties, a farmhouse-style restaurant serving all-day breakfast and lunch, a fruit stand and a country gift shop. At the evening farmers market in Chelan, up to 60 farm, food and artisan vendors will be selling goods as musicians play.

Nearby winery tasting rooms also offering live music include Alta Cellars, Succession Wines and Chelan Ridge Winery. For something a little different, Yoga Uncorked brings outdoor yoga to various winery venues around Chelan.

Up the lake, overnight visitors at the remote Stehekin Valley Ranch’s tents, ranch cabins, or wagons may notice chickens, horses, and pigs around the ranch — and locally grown produce in the meals.

Note: Check Washington state’s fruit and herb chart and vegetable and legume chart to see what’s in season and when. If visiting a U-pick, many farms offer containers for your selections, but some don’t. Bring your own containers and an ice-packed cooler to keep your finds cool, particularly when traveling to far-warmer Central and Eastern Washington.

