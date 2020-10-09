Bellevue has emerged as one of the Puget Sound area’s most sought-after addresses, with its highly ranked public schools, thriving cultural arts climate, abundant outdoor activities, proximity to major work centers and the planned East Link light rail extension.

In a city that goes to great lengths to provide a high quality of life for its residents, the pair of luxury high-rise towers known as Avenue Bellevue seems like a natural fit. Avenue Bellevue is a unique undertaking, combining 85,000 square feet of retail and fine dining, the first InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in the Pacific Northwest, and 365 condominium homes that span a variety of price points while elevating the standard of urban living to heights never before seen in this city.

The colossal project is more than just a collection of dwellings. It was conceived and designed to be the new center of Bellevue energy and a premier downtown destination — the focal point of a new lifestyle and a new brand of luxury urban living.

With the Intercontinental Bellevue At Avenue serving as a podium, Estate Homes come in one-, two- or three-bedroom designs up to 2,997 square feet.

Each Estate Home is designed to deliver a state-of-the-art experience of custom comfort that exudes sophisticated synergy and chic urban elegance. Luxurious open layouts feature custom-made Italian Ernestomeda cabinetry; integrated Gaggenau kitchen appliances; Gessi bathroom fixtures and showers that evoke a spa experience; walk-in closets; and top-of-the-line, Italian-made lighting technology and shelving.

Another collection of condos called the Residences occupies the adjacent northwest tower, from the second floor up to the 25th. Homes in the Residences tower offer the same elevated design and custom amenities as homes in the Estates tower, but at a somewhat lower price point. The Residences tower will be home to studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts priced from the mid-$900,000s.

“They’re still getting the same fixtures and finishes. They’re getting the quality,” says Tatum Spalding, from the Avenue Sales Team. “The Residences tower has smart designs that make the most of the space, like on a well-crafted sailboat.”

One example is ceiling height. In the Residences, it’s 9 feet. In the Estates, it’s 10 feet. Penthouses in both towers have airy 12-foot ceilings.

“These homes, both Estates and Residences, really highlight the value of condo living, and our buyers are very impressed by our product,” Spalding says.

She also notes that purchasers love the “convenience factor” of Avenue Bellevue.

“It’s a vibrant scene that heavily focuses on a pedestrian-friendly environment,” Spalding says. “There’s one-of-a-kind retailers, boutiques, cutting-edge restaurants — all day into the night. We’re not building two condo towers. We’re building a neighborhood.”

The convenience of the Intercontinental Bellevue At Avenue has proved to be a draw for future Avenue residents who might need to find room for visiting children or parents.

All units at Avenue Bellevue, from the smallest studio up to penthouse homes, come with at least one parking stall in the underground parkade.

“I can’t think of many places in the world that offer as good a quality of life as Bellevue,” says Andy Lakha, CEO of Fortress Development, the company behind the development. “As a Bellevue resident for more than 20 years, I am deeply committed to the future success of the community — and Avenue Bellevue is the biggest and most important project of my life. We are creating something that will set a new standard for hospitality and residential design in the Pacific Northwest.”

The project’s distinct hometown identity is important to buyers, Lakha says.

“It matters to them,” he says. “A lot of them are already Bellevue residents. This project is in their own backyard.”

Bellevue’s bustling downtown district accommodates more than 1,300 businesses, including some of the world’s most iconic tech corporations such as Google, Microsoft, eBay and the Pokémon Company.

Amazon is building two 15-story towers not far from Avenue Bellevue, and Facebook in September announced plans to purchase the brand-new REI property in Bellevue.

_____

Avenue Bellevue: Construction is underway at Bellevue Way and Northeast Eighth Street, Bellevue, with occupancy expected to begin in spring 2023. For Estate Condominiums, tours are available by appointment only at the Avenue Estates Presentation Center on the 22nd floor of Lincoln Square South, 10400 Fourth St. N.E. For Residences, tours are available by appointment only at 810 102nd Ave. N.E. Prices from the mid-$900,000s. Information: 425-381-4582, info@liveatavenue.com or liveatavenue.com.