CLE ELUM — Coming off the success of its recent Grand Opening Homesites Launch event — during which the gated community attained a record-breaking $13 million in sales and welcomed 37 new families — Tumble Creek at Suncadia is moving ahead with more inventory.

The deal is even sweeter for those who act quickly: namely a 5% discount on the lot price, free club membership, and dues for the first year. (It’s worth noting that at Tumble Creek Club children are members to age 36.)

Cherished for generations, Suncadia’s popularity is well-established. But until now, only a fortunate few were privy to the lifestyle available at Tumble Creek, just across the Cle Elum River. Amenities include trails, a riverfront, parks, a no-tee-times Tom Doak golf course, and year-round programming for all ages and interests.

Tumble Creek at Suncadia Those who purchase a homesite by Nov. 30 and close by Dec. 31 receive 5% off, plus free club membership and one year’s dues. Information at 509-649-6103 or tumblecreek.com.

The 2,600-acre haven is enjoying a resurgence in interest for its sunny days (averaging more than 200 per year), privacy and elbow room. Most of the new buyers say they came from the Seattle metro area for these three reasons.

Tumble Creek’s new clubhouse will be ready in 2020, with an entire floor dedicated to family activities. Joining the existing Golf House and Hill House (fitness, wellness and aquatics), it will be home to bowling and bocce, crafts and movies, fireside storytelling, alfresco fine dining and more.

While the community itself is exclusive, those who own here are quite the social bunch, welcoming new neighbors with monthly corkscrew events and impromptu gatherings.

Located 80 miles from Seattle, Tumble Creek is close enough for frequent getaways. Amenities at the adjacent Suncadia Resort include restaurants, a winery and a full-service spa. Four seasons of outdoor adventure ranges from summer concerts to an ice skating rink and tubing hill.