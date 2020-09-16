With more professionals (and more students) working remotely than ever before, home offices have practically become an overnight necessity, and the new home market is responding to that demand.

“We’re seeing a whole new influx of buyers seeking spacious home layouts where they can do the jobs that once required commuting,” says Kevin Bradley, community sales manager with TeamBuilder KW, brokerage for the new home community West Acres at Ulleland.

West Acres is a tranquil community of 20 ramblers and two-story dwellings situated between Auburn and Black Diamond. The homes are expansive, ranging from 2,875 to 4,749 square feet, erected on roomy lots of 3.75 to 6 acres.

Most of the homes in West Acres are designed with offices ranging from 165 to 298 square feet in size, as well as chef’s kitchens, three- to five-car garages, and generous covered spaces for outdoor living and entertaining. Plans with guest suites, media rooms and shops are also available. Many also include the ability to add personal touches, so homebuyers can create something truly their own.

Private tours of West Acres are offered every day by appointment. Virtual online tours are available for two of the home plans at West Acres, offering dynamic 3D visuals of every room and architectural feature, so prospective homebuyers can experience the West Acres standard of luxury living before arranging for private personal tours.

Prices start at $1.29 million.

“Each home is uniquely customized to fit on its own homesite, with architectural detail, contemporary form and designed function,” Bradley says. “There’s room for everybody to do their work — parents as well as students. And the acreage gives you privacy and tranquility.”

The new model home, on Lot 5, is a 2,875-square-foot, luxurious single-story dwelling that offers three bedrooms, three baths, an office and a spacious great room, as well as a large outdoor living space with a fireplace and a four-car garage.

The sprawling estate home, situated on 3.88 acres, also boasts a formal dining room and a modern island kitchen. The convenient home office, accessed by the central hallway, covers 165 square feet and boasts plenty of natural light.

Exterior features at West Acres include cultured stone accents; fully landscaped portions of the front and back yards, including an outdoor irrigation sprinkler system; covered outdoor living areas with stainless steel fireplaces and tile or stone surrounds; and dual stone/concrete light posts.

The homes’ interiors include solid-core, two-panel, 8-foot-tall doors with contemporary hardware; chef’s kitchens with built-in ovens and microwaves, gas ranges, chimney hoods and beverage refrigerators; built-in wet bar stations; and built-in entertainment cabinets in family rooms.

West Acres at Ulleland is nestled between Auburn and Black Diamond, a 19th-century coal-mining community that is now on track to increase its population five-fold over the next 20 years.

With a seven-member city council and a growth plan designed to protect the environment and the city’s distinctive rural character, Black Diamond is poised for an influx of homeowners seeking the best of both worlds.

The small downtown district includes the Black Diamond Museum of History and the Black Diamond Bakery, along with some structures that still remain from the 1880s, when the Pacific Coast Coal Company in Black Diamond became the largest coal-mining operation on the West Coast.

“Black Diamond is a hidden treasure in the greater Seattle area,” Bradley says. “While it’s a quiet, small town, we’re still close to major work hubs in Seattle, Bellevue and Tacoma. People love being so close to the mountains without feeling like they’re too far removed from the cities. It’s easy to drive just a few minutes to do some shopping or grab a bite to eat in Black Diamond or Covington, but then you can come home and actually see the stars at night.”

West Acres at Ulleland: Private appointments available at Auburn-Black Diamond Road and Southeast 332nd Place in Auburn. Prices from $1,290,000. Information: 206-491-0832 or schneiderhomes.com.