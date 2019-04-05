The townhomes are located directly adjacent to some of the community’s most sought-after amenities, including parks, playgrounds, cafés and a brand-new library.

SEATTLE — The newly completed Brio at Greenbridge, comprising 22 new, modern townhomes, is one of Seattle’s best-kept housing secrets, says Richard Obernesser, president of BDR Urban, Brio at Greenbridge’s developer.

“Southwest Seattle has been welcoming new families, trend-setters and cultural creatives who are uncovering its many charms and are now happy to call it home,” says Obernesser. “The two-story Brio Townhomes are especially appealing to these new homeowners. Nestled in their own greenbelt-like setting, they feature heated open-air living rooms for entertaining or relaxing outside, as well as flat, grassy fully fenced backyards for added peace of mind for families and homeowners with children and pets.”

Brio at Greenbridge Open 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Thursdays–Sundays and 1–3 p.m. Wednesdays at 9876 Seventh Ave. S.W., Seattle Prices: From $470,800 Information: 206-504-0091 or Lindsay@BDRHomesLLC.com

The townhomes are located directly adjacent to some of the Greenbridge community’s most sought-after amenities, including pocket parks, walking trails, playgrounds, ball fields and its own community hub with cafés, a recreation center and a brand-new library.

“This is the best address in Greenbridge,” says Obernesser. “It’s right next to the coffee shop, restaurants and community center.” Residents can also walk to area schools, and downtown Seattle and Sea-Tac Airport are close-in commutes.

“Greenbridge is close to the Seattle job centers and provides new homeowners with the neighborhood experience they have been looking for,” says Obernesser. “The entertainment choices in the area are within five- to 15-minute drives, while the ‘peace and quiet’ of a neighborhood with people who care for each other is just beyond your front porch. Many of the most popular Ballard, Capitol Hill and Fremont businesses have been investing in this area, as well, because they recognize the opportunity offered here.”

Brio Townhomes feature a sleek urban architectural aesthetic with dramatic angles and pops of brilliant colors for a captivating streetscape.

Interiors are illuminated by natural light thanks to oversize windows that are strategically placed throughout the townhomes. The 22 homes range in size from 1,238 to more than 1,700 square feet and feature two or three bedrooms on the upper level, with an open-concept great room and kitchen on the main living level. To further extend the living space, backyards are fully fenced for added privacy and include weather-protected, covered outdoor rooms with lighting and built-in heaters for year-round comfort, relaxation and entertaining.

Master bedrooms include en suite baths, and select plans have spacious walk-in closets. Laundry spaces are conveniently located on the upper level between the bedrooms.

In the kitchens, wide slab islands with built-in undermount sinks allow for extra prep and dining space, and modern, flat-panel cabinetry is accented by full-height backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.

Designer-selected pendants, tiles and flooring add to the homes’ luxurious feel, and built-ins like desks and great room cabinetry are a space-saving touch. As an added convenience, the outdoor rooms include additional storage.

BDR Urban has created a collection of new homes and townhomes within Greenbridge that more than 50 families now call home. The homes are nestled around some of the 12 parks in the community and art walks that connect the neighborhoods.

“If you are looking for a single-family home, we have those available as well, and 24 additional townhomes are coming soon in a neighborhood nearby,” says Obernesser. “People seeking attainable luxury for their home choices have discovered this area fulfills their financial needs without compromising their connectivity to the Seattle urbanity and diversity they enjoy.”