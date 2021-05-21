This article contains affiliate links. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may receive revenue.

Even though the country is opening back up, it’s going to be another big, big summer for outdoor adventures. That makes spring the prime time to check your camping, hiking and sports gear to add missing pieces or replace those that are worn out.

One place to look is REI’s Anniversary Sale, on now through May 31. It’s the locally based retailer’s biggest sale of the year, with markdowns on an array of products, plus a 20% off coupon for one full-price item and 20% off an REI outlet item per member.

Here are some of our top picks from the sale to get you geared up and psyched up for the outdoor season.

Cotopaxi Teca Calido Hooded Jacket: All of Cotopaxi’s fun, colorful clothing and gear is 30% off. That makes this retro-cool jacket with an insulated core $105, rather than $150.

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle: A color-coded array of these double-wall, vacuum-insulated bottles helps keep your cooler organized. All sizes and styles are 25% off during the sale.

REI Co-op Sahara Shade Hoodie: All of REI’s clothing for women, men and kids is 30% off, including this versatile hoodie with UPF 50+ sun protection.

Eno SingleNest Hammock: Take time for serious self-care with this light, strong, travel-ready hammock. All Eno products are 25% during the sale.

REI Co-op Hyperaxis Fleece Jacket 2.0: Four-way stretch, a hood and Earth-friendly materials make this a perfect Father’s Day gift idea for 30% off.

REI Co-op Grand Hut Tent: Nearly vertical walls make this tent a game-changer for comfort and ease of movement. The four-person and six-person sizes are both 30% off, making them $209.30 and $244.30 respectively.

REI Co-op Sahara Amphib Shorts: Like to hike near water? Be sure to pack these super-fast-drying shorts, marked 30% off, that let you jump in for a quick dip.

The North Face One Sleeping Bag: This clever bag includes a three-in-one system that allows you to configure it for 5-, 20- or 40-degree temperatures. All of The North Face’s sleeping bags are on sale for 25% off.

Rumpl Original Puffy Recycled Blanket: Cozy up under an eco-friendly, Portland-designed Rumpl blanket for 25% off.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair: Soak in the stars in this fun chair that has a suspension frame that lets you lean back to get a great view. And at 25% off, it comes in just under $165.

REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Boss Chair: A bigger frame for bigger frames; this version of REI’s lightweight chair can hold up to 300 pounds and is 20% larger in all dimensions. And it’s 30% off during the sale.

Snow Peak Takibi Fire & Grill: Snow Peak’s luxury camping goods are spendy, but this beloved grill is 20% off during the sale, putting the Japanese company’s high-quality goods more in reach.

Osprey Aura & Atmos Packs: True trekkers should consider these packs — the Aura for women and the Atmos for men — that use Anti-Gravity technology to balance heavy loads and have 3D suspension for ventilation. A 25% discount brings them down to $180.

REI Co-op Magma 15 Sleeping Bag: Camp longer into the shoulder seasons with this premium, contoured bag rated to 15 degrees. It’s 30% off during the sale.

Grayl Geopress Water Purifier Bottle: Seattle company Grayl’s bottle removes waterborne pathogens easily — just fill, press and drink. It’s marked down to $64.99 (from $89.95) during the sale.

BioLite Charge 80 PD Power Bank: Don’t head into the wilds without extra power. This model holds 20,000 mAh — enough to charge a laptop — and is 25% off, along with all BioLite items.

Garmin inReach Mini 2-Way Satellite Communicator: Anyone who roams off-grid needs one of these communicators, which features two-way messaging, tracking and SOS capabilities. It’s $50 off during the sale, bringing it to $300.

Columbia Clothing Zing III Fleece Jacket: Kids will be cute and cozy in a printed fleece that’s perfect for mornings at the campsite. All Columbia Clothing for kids is 25% off.

Kuhl Freeflex Roll-Up Pants: These best-sellers have stretch and sun protection, and roll up from full pants to capris. They’re 30% off during the sale and come in three colors.

The North Face Baytrail Pattern Shirt: Wanna stay hip on that hike? This 100% cotton button-down comes in seven fun prints so you’ll look and feel cool. They’re 25% off during the sale.

Arc’teryx Zeta SL Rain Jacket: This performance wind- and rainproof jacket out of Vancouver is part of a select array of Arc’teryx gear that’s 25% off during the sale.

The North Face Base Camp Duffel: Back to school or back to camp, a tough, water-resistant duffel always comes in handy. And all of the duffel styles from The North Face are 25% off.

Brooks Drive Interlace Run Bra: Seattle’s Brooks is all about supporting your run, and this new bra provides support with style. But bras are personal, so all Brooks bras are 30% off during the sale.

Outdoor Research Solar Roller Hat: This Seattle-designed, UPF 30 hat is lightweight and can go anywhere — it even floats. All OR hats, gloves and gaiters are 25% off.

prAna Becksa Leggings: These 7/8-length leggings have a high-rise waist and UPF 50+ sun protection so you can wear them to yoga or on a hike. They’re 30% off during the sale, bringing them down to $62.30.

Carve Designs Dawson Rashguard: UPF 50+ sun protection and cute styling makes this swim top great for water sports or popping on as an easy coverup. All Carve Designs swimwear for women is 25% off.

Kryptonite New York 1210 Chain Lock: Protect your investment with 12-millimeter-thick manganese steel rings and a drill-resistant, disc-style cylinder lock. All Kryptonite locks are 25% off.

Pearl Izumi Select Liner Shorts: Comfort and breathability come together in these shorts that move smoothly under a top layer. All Pearl Izumi clothes and accessories are 25% off.

Salomon OUTline Low GTX Hiking Shoes: Hiking shoes are a versatile option for hikes and campsites, and this pair is under $100 during the sale. And if you prefer boots, those are on sale too. In fact, all Salomon hiking footwear for men, women and kids is 25% off.

Smartwool Performance Hike Light Cushion Crew Socks: And finally, everyone loves socks. Stock up for yourself and the whole family; all Smartwool socks for women, men and kids are 25% off during the sale.