One of the most enjoyable aspects of any sports-themed gathering is sharing delicious food with guests. After all, there’s a reason plenty of people RSVP “yes” to a party for a big game even if they don’t follow the sport.

It’s no surprise that tasty dishes like nachos, Buffalo wings and pizza rank among the most popular choices. Although sliders may not be the most obvious snack option when putting together a party menu, they’re the perfect way to bring a little taste of the stadium home. There are a wide variety of slider options to suit every palate, plus they’re filling and easy to eat (no disrespect to nachos, but they can create quite a bit of cleanup for the host).

In recent years, sliders have become increasingly popular, with celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay and Rachael Ray featuring them on their TV shows. And since good things come in small packages, people don’t need to agonize over which flavor to eat — they can try every one that looks appealing, or stick with their tried-and-true favorite.

For some inspiration to get started, here are three recipes developed by Snoqualmie Casino’s Banquets and Events Chef de Cuisine Larell Ezell to create mouthwatering sliders that are sure to score big with party guests.

Pulled pork sliders

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds pork shoulder

2 cups barbecue seasoning

10 Hawaiian-style buns

Barbecue sauce (optional)

For jalapeño slaw

1 small green cabbage (shredded)

1 small red cabbage (shredded)

1 carrot (shredded)

1 jalapeño cut in thin slices

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons white sugar

STEPS:

Season pork with barbecue rub. Let pork marinate overnight (optional). Roast pork at 300 degrees for about three hours or until it’s fork tender. Pull pork apart and mix with barbecue sauce.

For jalapeño slaw

Mix shredded cabbage, jalapeño and carrots in a bowl. Set aside. Mix apple cider vinegar, sugar and mayonnaise together. Add mixture to cabbage mix. Assemble sliders with jalapeño slaw.

Meatball slider

INGREDIENTS:

10 garlic brioche buns

1 pound ground beef

1 pound ground pork

½ cup garlic (minced)

½ onion

1 tablespoon basil

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon oregano

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 eggs

2 cups breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper

For pepperoni jam

1 ½ pounds minced pepperoni

½ cup finely diced red onions

3 finely diced red peppers

½ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ cup brown sugar

For fried mozzarella

1 log mozzarella, cut into 20 thin slices

¼ cup flour

3 eggs, beaten

2 cups breadcrumbs

For basil aioli

4 tablespoons basil

1 tablespoon garlic

2 cups mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

STEPS:

1. Put beef, pork, garlic, onion, basil, thyme, oregano, Parmesan, breadcrumbs, and salt and pepper in a bowl. Mix well.

2. Divide mixture to form 3-ounce meatballs. (This can be done two days in advance. To cook, sear meatballs on all sides, 3-4 minutes. Bake at 350 degrees 8-12 minutes to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

3. Place pepperoni in heavy skillet and cook on medium heat.

4. Stir for about five minutes, or until fat renders and pepperoni starts to crisp.

5. Strain pepperoni and reserve fat.

6. Add onion to the skillet and sauté for two to three minutes, or until translucent.

7. Add pepper and pepperoni. Sauté for five minutes.

8. Add vinegar and brown sugar and bring to a boil.

9. Reduce heat to a simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until mixture is dark and syrupy. Let it cool. (This can be done a week in advance.)

10. Place garlic, basil and mayonnaise in food processor.

11. Take mozzarella log and cut into thin slices.

12. Whisk together egg and milk. Coat each with flour. Dip in egg and then dip in breadcrumbs.

Advertising

13. Freeze before frying.

14. Fry for three to four minutes or until they’re golden brown.

15. Assemble sliders with meatball, pepperoni jam and fried mozzarella slice.

Garlic fried chicken slider

INGREDIENTS:

5 boneless chicken thighs, cut in half

10 brioche buns

For dredge mix

4 eggs

3 cups flour

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

For garlic sauce

2 cups soy sauce

1 cup water

1 cup brown sugar

6 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons ginger

For lime sriracha mayo

1 cup mayonnaise

1 lime

2 garlic cloves (minced)

2 tablespoons sriracha

For charred pineapple jalapeño salad

½ pineapple

1 jalapeño

1 bunch green onions

1 bunch cilantro

1 lime

Salt

1 teaspoon sesame oil

STEPS:

1. Season chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

2. Mix flour with salt, pepper and garlic powder.

3. Dip chicken in egg wash, then into the flour dredge.

4. Set chicken aside until it’s ready to fry.

5. Grill fresh pineapple and set aside (optional).

6. Clean inside jalapeño (optional). Grill jalapeño, then chill it.

7. Rough chop pineapple and jalapeño.

8. Mix cilantro, green onion, pineapple, jalapeño, lime and sesame oil. Set aside.

9. Mix mayo, garlic, lime juice and sriracha. Set aside.

10. Mix soy, water, garlic, ginger and brown sugar. Let simmer for 10 minutes.

11. Mix cornstarch and cold water until it’s smooth. Then add slowly to the sauce and simmer until it coats the spoon.

12. Fry chicken for 5 minutes or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

13. Toast brioche buns.

14. Assemble.

Just 30 minutes from Seattle, Snoqualmie Casino combines breathtaking views in a sophisticated gaming setting, complete with 1,700 state-of-the-art slot machines, 55 classic table games and Seattle’s closest sportsbook. Also enjoy national entertainment, five dining venues, plus a cigar lounge.