Trilogy at Tehaleh has kicked off the year by introducing three new model homes, which are now available for touring.

The Affirm, Venture and Proclaim floor plans are part of the all-new Freedom Collection of homes, offering open-concept living spaces, comfortable great rooms, master bedrooms with en suite baths, covered patios, chef’s kitchens, and guest bedrooms with attached baths.

In all, the Freedom Collection has seven floor plans — including a rambler design — that are intended to meet the lifestyle needs of a range of homebuyers.

The 1,622-square-foot Affirm, with two bedrooms and two baths, is priced from $508,900. The 2,048-square-foot Venture, with three bedrooms and two baths, is priced from $559,900. The 2,141-square-foot Proclaim, with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, is priced from $568,900. The remaining four homes range in size from 1,848 to 2,366 square feet and are priced between $526,900 and $587,900.

In addition, Trilogy at Tehaleh offers three attached floor plans in its Resort Collection. These homes range from 1,342 to 1,678 square feet and offer a functional layout that still offers many of the same features as the Freedom Collection, such as open-concept living spaces, master suites and gourmet kitchens.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is offering a new program called Design Joy, which simplifies home design by inviting buyers to work with the same professionals who design Trilogy’s model homes and resort clubs. Homebuyers can choose from five curated style collections, and one of three levels of options within that collection.

A popular aspect of life at Trilogy at Tehaleh is the community’s amenity-rich Seven Summits Lodge. The lodge is home to an upscale restaurant, The Mantel Culinary Ascent, as well as a fitness studio; a culinary studio; a game room; a sports escape with golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffle board; and an indoor lap pool that transforms into an event space.

Outside the lodge are pickleball courts, green space surrounding Reflection Lake, and a great lawn for outdoor events and concerts.

Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. There is nature and beauty all around, including nearby Lake Tapps and Mount Rainier, and activities for those who enjoy being active and enjoying all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer.

Trilogy at Tehaleh: Tours available daily by appointment only. Information: 1-800-685-6494 or SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh.