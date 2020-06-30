Listen, you’ve been trapped at home for a long time. We know, we have, too. So far, this year hasn’t exactly gone as we’d planned. Just think, last year we didn’t even know what Zoom was, we met our friends in person and shook their hands like we didn’t have a care in the world, and our kids went to school in a building that was not also our home.

The world is different now. But even so, some businesses are re-opening. With the right mask we can leave the house for summer adventures. And here’s some good news – with conferences, cruises, and travel at a minimum, we Seattleites have the city to ourselves. So why not make the most of it? Now is the time to plan your ultimate staycation.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

First, get reacquainted with Seattle’s waterfront attractions. But it’s too busy, you say. Usually, summertime brings swarms of tourists, but this year there are fewer travelers, making it easier for locals to enjoy the city. Stroll the newly Viaduct-free waterfront and enjoy a late dinner at a favorite spot like Ivar’s, and watch the sun set behind the mountains. Or, if you’re an early riser, you can take a walk first thing in the morning and enjoy the sunrise on our beautiful city. Pop into the Seattle Aquarium and watch playful sea otters, graceful octopuses, luminous moon jellies and more.

And for a real Seattle summertime experience, hop on board Argosy Cruises Harbor Cruise. Argosy Cruises has resumed operations, with smaller group sizes and new safety measures in place.

“We’ve created a 72-page COVID response playbook that’s designed to keep our employees and guests safe,” Molly Schlobohm, Chief Operations Office or Argosy Cruises, says. “We started ordering personal protective equipment back in April, we’ve increased our cleaning schedule and use industrial foggers that disinfect the air on the boat and in the long house of Blake Island, we’ve reduced our group sizes from 350 to 50, and employees have been trained on how to identify the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

The harbor cruise is a one-hour, fully narrated tour that takes you through Elliott Bay and offers fun and unique facts about the city of Seattle and a front-row seat to views of the ever-evolving Emerald City skyline. It departs daily from Pier 55, and Argosy is offering Washington residents 25% off cruises through July 31, 2020.

Near the city, but with its own small-town vibe, the Ballard Locks offers a mix of natural wonders and feats of engineering. This is a Seattle classic and a good place to take the kids. Watch the boats move from salt water to fresh or vice versa on the boat elevator. Visit the fish ladder and watch the salmon tooling around and trying to make it upstream. There’s a nice grassy area where you can sit and enjoy the happenings. As with many parks, it can also be crowded, but remember that the hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can also go right through the locks on an Argosy Cruise.

If you’re looking for a longer adventure, a trip out to Blake Island may be in order. Blake Island is a 1,127-acre park with beachfront as well as hiking and biking trails to explore. The island was once privately owned by the William Pitt Trimble family, and is now a state park, accessible only by boat. It’s home to a variety of wildlife and native plants, and 5 miles of beachfront.

Argosy Cruises is offering a new package called the Evergreen Excursion, a 5-hour half-day adventure with plated meal, kayaking and time to explore the island’s many beaches and trails.

And if the time has come to finally spend some time with a few friends or extended family, why not go for a small private cruise? The folks at Argosy have re-imagined their offerings to include smaller, more intimate cruises. During these cruises, the boat is yours and you decide where to go.

“With less demand and smaller groups,” Kris La Fata, Director of Sales for Argosy Cruises, says, “it’s easier to make sure each event is unique and special.”

Creating that special ambience is easy, with the help of Argosy’s 26 local business partners – breweries, caterers, wineries, DJs and other entertainers ready to help share their Emerald City flair. So when you’re ready to play, come on out and enjoy Seattle’s waterfront. You’re sure to fall in love all over again.

