In an unassuming parking lot in Bellevue’s Eastgate neighborhood, Kayla Hodges stepped up to a microphone before a crowd of business leaders, elected officials, and advocates for the Northwest’s unhoused population. “Recently, a client slipped a note under my door,” she told the crowd, voice wavering over the speakers. “It said ‘This place saves lives.’ That is why we’re standing here today, because this organization not only saves lives, but it changes them, too — mine included.”

David Bowling sat several feet away on a fold-out chair, navy suit contrasting against his light-blue surgical mask, nodding as Hodges spoke. As the Executive Director of Congregations for the Homeless (CFH), Bowling knew Hodges’ stories by heart; many of them had happened under his watch. “Faith communities, restaurants, businesses, rotary clubs, cities, police, volunteers, donors – all make CFH an organization that has a profound impact,” he said before the event. “We see life-giving transformation occurring every day in small and big ways.”

Bowling and Hodges were the two main speakers from CFH, an organization that provides shelter, support services, and housing for an average of 1,500 men in the Puget Sound region’s Eastside each year. In January 2022, under an overcast sky, both gave remarks at a groundbreaking event for CFH’s new permanent shelter in Bellevue, the first of its kind on the Eastside. Speakers ranged from King County Executive Dow Constantine to Kayla Hodges, CFH’s rotating and motel shelter coordinator, all of whom noted the long years of partnership and progress that led to this moment.

For CFH, the groundbreaking was long-awaited relief after years of challenges. Finding a site to shelter men who do not have stable housing can be particularly difficult, Bowling explained. This is because people often respond to men experiencing homelessness with stigma, fear, or an expectation that they will simply pull themselves up by their bootstraps.

Bowling and CFH faced another challenge, however – one that threatened the very future of their mission to partner with the men and community to create a path from homelessness to stable living: CFH’s emergency shelter needed a new, permanent space because its temporary home in a city-owned building is deteriorating and slated for demolition by the city. The organization had located a site for a new building but needed to raise millions of dollars before construction could begin. Layer on a complex web of local regulations and financial processes, and CFH had a seemingly impossible task ahead.

The solution turned out to be a puzzle that took years to put together. An innovative collaboration was created between Congregations for the Homeless, Plymouth Housing Group, Horizon Housing Alliance, and Inland Group to design a campus that could offer a range of services and affordable housing options. For the CFH project, Eastside Cities and King County committed most of the funds to build the building and to support ongoing operation costs. CFH is still securing the final pieces of private funds so Microsoft stepped in to fill the gap in funding with a $3 million bridge financing loan through the company’s Affordable Housing Initiative, which Bowling says was essential. “Without the loan… it would have delayed the project, and we would have potentially been homeless.”

Microsoft Philanthropies Senior Director Jane Broom compares the project to a game of Jenga. To reach this point in the project, all the pieces had to be in just the right place. In practice, that meant a complex balancing act involving multiple levels of government, long timelines, and challenging financing.

Still, this balancing act eventually paid off. Huge mounds of dirt now signal the future of the Eastgate Housing Campus, where the partners will combine services for men experiencing homelessness, permanent supportive housing for adult men and women, affordable and workforce housing apartment homes, and an early learning center.

The new campus “is exactly what we wanted to see happen,” says Broom. “It is a continuum of supports and services for people of various income levels and needs in our community.”

With the grand opening roughly a year away, CFH faces two main goals: first, to raise the rest of the funding needed, and second, says Bowling, to cultivate empathy for the clients that CFH serves. “I think that is one of the keys to what we do…when we get volunteers who serve meals and hang out, they quickly realize, ‘Oh, these are just men. They’re vulnerable. They could be my father, my brother, my nephew — they’re people,’ ” he says.

“Our mission includes the words ‘partner with men and the community’ because we know that if it doesn’t work for the whole community, it doesn’t work at all,” he says. “This shelter will bring all our services together under one roof. In addition to case management, mental health therapy, and addiction support, the men will have access to housing and employment navigation and CFH’s housing program.”

Kayla Hodges agrees. Standing in the parking lot before a line of shovels stuck into the rain-darkened earth, she smiled and ended her remarks to the crowd. “We are all looking forward to a new building, one that’s designed to show the men that they’re worthy of dignity and respect – a beautiful space that they can make their own for a night, a week, or as long as they need to regain stability.”

