In the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures,” three Black women, all mathematical geniuses, faced racism, segregation and discrimination at NASA. For example, Katherine Johnson had to walk a half-mile to use a dilapidated restroom. Although they did the hard work in getting John Glenn into Earth’s orbit and bringing him back again, they were barely recognized for their efforts.

Times have changed since Glenn first orbited Earth, but there is still work to be done. Whether you’re an employee or employer, change for good can start in the workplace. For the employer, avoiding discrimination in recruiting and hiring is the law. According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, businesses can’t have different requirements for people because of their country of origin, citizenship or immigration standing.

But there’s much more benefit to be found than just adhering to the law. Building a diverse, inclusive workforce is an effective business practice that improves overall outcomes. Ada Developers Academy taps into that strength, with a diversity of race, ethnicity, age ranges, disabilities, educational background and lived experiences on their female executive team.

“That is the norm rather than the exception here from the front-line staff through all levels of management,” says Danielle Ishem, vice president of equity and policy.

Ada Developers Academy was named for the 19th-century mathematician, Augusta Ada Lovelace, considered the originator of computer science. Ada is a free school designed to train women and gender expansive people to be coders and software developers and at the same time advocate for inclusive and equitable work environments.

An inclusive, diverse workforce is key to successful implementation of the kind of work Ada students learn about as they prepare for tech careers. When diversity isn’t a reality or inclusion is an afterthought, it can lead to bias in AI and programs that can’t meet the needs of diverse populations because those needs and parameters aren’t included in the development of the algorithms. Having an inclusive, diverse team ensures the development of tools that work for everyone.

Advertising

Day-to-day practices supporting diversity and inclusion can be incorporated into any workplace. For example, using pronouns in all forms of communication from Zoom screen names to Slack channels to emails. Another way is to learn about the different backgrounds, races and cultures represented by your coworkers. Ask them to talk about some of their customs. Offer to mentor someone you work with from another ethnic or racial group. Training should be ongoing, too.

Ada’s Equity and Policy Team, led by Ishem, not only trains students and corporate partner managers, but they are rolling out an organization-wide initiative that will provide intercultural training for all staff, she says.

When educating your managers in diversity, equity and inclusion, you might consider their comfort level with the topic and group them accordingly. Ada offers an Equity Build track, for those with little experience in working on or leading diverse teams. They still have many opportunities for reflection and growth, Ishem says. Their second track, Equity & Inclusion, centers on accepted inclusive leadership techniques. It’s for corporate managers and mentors who will be hosting Ada students as interns.

“Through our trainings, we have heard from our managers that we have opened their eyes to different ways that bias can express itself,” says Ishem.

Most courses consist of seven 90-minute sessions. They explain foundational social justice topics and more. There is no type of grading, but the coursework must be engaged in every day; sometimes course correction is needed multiple times per day.

Creating meaningful change at work takes effort. Everyone on the staff needs to feel heard, protected and included. Happy, heard and valued employees are eager to share their ideas and innovations. Collaboration happens organically. Ada creates environments where their people can thrive and that helps them better retain diverse talent, says Ishem.

“An inclusive team that is diverse will always win out over a homogeneous team with a monocultural view and or approach to a challenge,” Ishem says. She adds that inclusive leadership techniques benefit the entire team.

“We all carry intersectional identities and our work can only benefit from those different life experiences and varied viewpoints we find among our coworkers,” she says.