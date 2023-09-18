Art in all its forms has power and an important role to play in each and every one of our lives. And “art” isn’t limited to painting on a canvas, emphasizes Veronica Very, founder and CEO of WOW Gallery and Wonder of Women International in Seattle.

Very says art can be found in everything from nature to poetry to dance — and it’s a powerful way to form strong human connections. “I really believe strongly and deeply that art has energetic powers to heal,” she says. “It gives us the opportunity to connect through story and, when we connect with one another through story, it helps us connect with one another in ways that we might not otherwise connect.”

Hiawatha D., co-founder and visual artist at WOW Gallery, shares a similar sentiment. He explains that art creates ways to communicate with other people who may literally speak a different language, or who simply may not understand what we’re trying to say.

This ability to innovate and connect opens the pathways to HEAL, which encompasses the following tenets: Healing, education, arts and ancestry and liberation.

Very emphasizes that art provides both healing and education because it gives the artist an opportunity to tell a story, educate others about a particular subject and elevate our hearts and minds around that subject. “It allows us to go deeper than what we see on the surface, so that education piece is key,” she explains.

Another element of healing that art provides is ancestral. “It connects us to our culture and our community,” says Very. As for liberation, she explains that when we remember to remember our own power, where we come from, we’re then able to connect to our passion, and activate our purpose in the world.

Telling the stories that aren’t often told

Art holds the power to tell stories that aren’t often told — and serves as a reminder that each and every one of us is equally important and valuable. Much of the art that we see and experience does not reflect Black imagery. This can cause a whole people to feel erased and unseen. Very says that this is what she loves about the “Dear Sista, I See You” healing art exhibition at WOW Gallery featuring the “Iconic Black Women” collection by Hiawatha D. “Iconic Black Women” lifts up stories of history-making Black women, ancestors, elders and queens.

“WOW Gallery creates space for community to center what’s important, what’s iconic, and what is brilliant and powerful,” Very says. “It decenters this whole notion of celebrity and helps us all remember to remember our own power.”

When everyone feels seen, the entire community is lifted. She encourages others to think differently about the power of art — in addition to healing, educating and pointing us to our ancestry, it also liberates us as a community.

How art intersects with daily life

Art isn’t reserved for museums or galleries — it’s everywhere.

“If you think about it, everything you see around you is art. It can be a graphic design piece of work or architectural,” says Davis. “Everything involves art. When you look at a magazine, when you watch TV or a movie, everything uses a certain color to create a certain feeling from you.”

Both Very and Davis emphasize that art is all around us — and although many forms of it may not be recognized as “traditional” art, they are just as valuable and powerful. Davis cites plants as an example because they exemplify artistic expression of movement and growth. “It’s amazing when you take the time to really look at your surroundings,” he says. “Everything is a piece of art and creation.”

In the same vein, Very encourages everyone to recognize and appreciate the art of creation itself in the mountains, the trees, the bodies of water and the living creatures in the sea. “Being able to see the green pastures and the gorgeous terrain that’s created for all of us to engage and benefit from in many ways, whether it’s our garden or the field where we get a chance to explore and tap into endorphins … or if we’re just sitting by the water and appreciating the waves. All of that is art,” she says. The ability to experience the power of art through the artistic creation of the universe is both activating and liberating, she adds.

Very also emphasizes that we’re all artists, regardless of profession. “There’s an art to anything and everything we do with our hands, our minds, our bodies and our spirits,” she says, noting that the athlete, the mathematician, and the teacher are all artists. For example, there’s an art form to the way an educator teaches their students and in that art form lies the ability to better reach students. “So if we start thinking about reframing our mindset around the power of art and the fact that we’re all artists, then we get a chance to tap into our work in a more creative, innovative and motivating way.”

Wonder of Women International is a movement working to create sacred spaces of healing, inspiring Black women and girls to find their voice, stand in their truth and celebrate their wonder by telling their story.