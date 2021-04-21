This article contains affiliate links. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we receive revenue.

It’s been a rough year for moms, balancing home life and work life, with kids underfoot, amid a pandemic. And it’s been a rough year for their adult children, unable to visit or hug their moms, or have celebrations and adventures together.

As we emerge from our collective cocoons with hope on the horizon, this Mother’s Day, May 9, presents the perfect opportunity to show Mom how much she means to you. We’ve rounded up an array of unique gift ideas for every type of mom, from the outdoorsy adventurer to the mom who’s in no rush to leave home again.

Feejays Sweatpants with Feet

If there’s one thing you’ve learned this year, it’s that everyone loves cozy pants. And what could be cozier than draw-string sweatpants with plush, Sherpa-lined feet attached? She’ll never want to take them off. Available in sizes XS-4XL, in gray, black, navy, berry or teal. $40 at amazon.com

Sweet Succulent Heart Garden

Flowers can fade quickly, but this lush succulent garden serves as a lasting reminder of your love. Arranged in a textured, heart-shaped resin planter, it’s the perfect special delivery for the woman who watched you grow. $35-$45 at plants.com

Hydro Flask Wine Tumbler

Celebrate Mom with an insulated wine tumbler that keeps 10 ounces of her favorite rosé cool all day. A press-in lid turns it into a spill-free, grown-up sippy cup. $25 at hydroflask.com

Foreo UFO Mini Smart Mask Treatment Device

Pamper Mom with a high-tech, spa-quality facial she can do at home. This 90-second treatment uses hyper-infusion technology, LED light therapy and T-Sonic pulsations to warm the skin, open pores and infuse mask ingredients for a revitalized glow. Pair with a FOREO UFO-activated mask ($10–$20). $99 at amazon.com

Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini

Help Mom make memories in an instant — and print them right from her phone. This easy-to-use, portable, mini photo printer works via Bluetooth and an app that lets her edit, collage and print 2-inch-by-3-inch photos, with no ink cartridges necessary. $60 at amazon.com

Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub

Mom needs a break. Splurge on a gift of self-care that will provide the relaxation she craves. This inflatable hot tub has soothing jet bubbles, maintains temps up to 104 degrees and fits four, so the whole family can enjoy it together. $596 at amazon.com

2021/2022 America the Beautiful Pass

Give Mom the gift of adventures you can take together. Good for a year’s worth of visits from date of issue, this pass is her ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country, including all our national parks. It covers entrance for a driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle or up to 4 adults at sites that charge per person. REI donates 10% of sales to the National Park Foundation. $80 at rei.com.

Zoleo Satellite Communicator

Give the gift of peace of mind. This small-but-mighty, award-winning satellite communicator connects with a smartphone or tablet for global two-way messaging wherever she may roam. The 200-hour battery, SOS and check-in buttons, and location sharing keep her connected even in the wilderness. $200 at rei.com

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 2-Basket Air Fryer

Move over, Instant Pot. The air fryer is the new must-have kitchen gadget. This one is the first with two separate baskets to fry and roast two foods at once. Set different temps and times and smart technology makes sure everything is ready at the same time. $180 at amazon.com

HoMedics Bubble Foot Spa with Heat Boost Power

Mom can sit back and relax while this soothing foot spa gently massages and soothes her tired feet. Heat boost power keeps the water warm, a splash guard prevents mess, and it even comes with a pumice stone and brush for the full pedicure experience. $50 at bestbuy.com

Rebekah Gough Jewelry Mama Bear Necklace

Handmade in the Seattle area by Rebekah Gough Jewelry, this original design pays tribute to your fierce mama with a tiny bear pendant cast in brass and plated in 14K gold, suspended from a delicate gold-filled chain she’ll keep close to her heart. $69 at rebekahgoughjewelry.com

Fctry Dr. Fauci Action Figure

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear lab coats. Celebrate Mom’s Fauci ouchie with a locally designed 6-inch action figure of America’s favorite immunologist, from Seattle artist and activist Mike Leavitt. Includes a detachable mask. Or get your Momala a Kamala Action Figure, also designed by Leavitt in a collaboration with Fctry. $20 each at Sfingiday (Fremont) and sfingiday.com

One Hot Momma Rocks Glass

Toast the momma who rocks with a solid, American-made rocks glass emblazoned with “One hot momma” in gold foil to show she’s still got it. $13 at Alair (West Seattle) and alairseattle.com.

Swoon Living Ultimate S’mores Kit

Take summer entertaining to the next level with this elegant indoor/outdoor S’mores kit for the discerning mom, featuring a handmade wood board, cement fire pit, tall glass skewer holder, food-safe fuel pod and wooden fire snuffer to put out the flame. $165 at Sfingiday (Fremont) and sfingiday.com

DeLille Cellars Doyenne Wine Gift Set

Give the great taste of Washington wine with this gift set that includes two vintages of DeLille Cellars’ Doyenne, a blend of syrah and cabernet sauvignon grapes from Washington state. The name doyenne is a tribute to a woman who is a prominent and valued person in her field, or the most senior female member of a group, especially one who is highly respected. Sounds like Mom. $99 at at DeLille Cellars (Woodinville, curbside pickup available) or delillecellars.com.

The Chayah Movement Recycled Plastic Cat Eye Sunglasses

Stylish shades made in Tacoma from recycled materials will make Mom feel movie-star glamorous and keep her comfy in the sunny days ahead. Available in red, yellow, blue and black, and also in a rimless square shape, with a sustainable cork case. $36 at Sassafras (Belltown) and sassafras-seattle.com

Mom Bomb Limited Edition CBD Bath Bombs

Is your Mom the bomb? Help her relax with a keepsake box of six luxurious bath bombs crafted with essential oils and 25 milligrams of high-quality CBD to melt away stress and soothe her body and soul without any psychoactive effects. And this gift gives back: 100% of profits support moms in crisis with services like meals and laundry. $50 at buybombshelpmoms.com

Belcorva Activewear Leggings

Spoil Mom with these soft, stretchy and stylish leggings from Seattle-based Belcorva. They’re available in a range of hues and patterns to match her personality and, best of all, they include four pockets to stash her gear on the go. $39-$48 at belcorva.com (use code MothersDay21 for 20% off through May 31)