Community college pays off, both financially and academically.

Attending a smaller community college for the first two years of school can result in reduced tuition costs and living expenses – particularly if you plan to transfer to a four-year university.

The average yearly tuition and fees at a public two-year college is $3,440, while a public four-year college is almost three times the cost, at $9,410, according to the College Board. For example, the average savings of attending two years at Shoreline Community College and then transferring to a public or private institution is $41,424, according to Shoreline’s estimates.

A Direct Transfer Agreement (DTA) associate degree – sometimes called an associate degree — is designed to transfer credits as a package to Washington state universities, and select private colleges.

This two-year degree satisfies lower-division general education requirements and grants students junior standing. But the skills and coursework at a community college can be an affordable way to prepare for the rigor and environment of a four-year university.

At Shoreline, established DTA arrangements with many Washington state universities are available, and the school’s planning guides for each pre-major help students select courses that prep them for success in a four-year degree program, and maximize tuition dollars.

Some community college scholars even go on to study at top Ivy League schools. Joice Pranata attended Cornell to study biochemistry, after graduating from Shoreline in 2013. “I was able to take all my prerequisite courses at Shoreline with really good teachers,” Pranata says.

Not sure whether to pursue a career path as oceanographer or cinematographer? Even undecided students can save money, by trying out areas of study for lower per-credit rates – helpful if the DTA offers the opportunity to explore several fields of study with up to 30 elective credits, or even prepare for a double major.

But both financially and academically, community college pays off. “My time at Shoreline definitely contributed to my successes after, especially getting into Cornell,” Pranata says.

Learn more at Shoreline.edu