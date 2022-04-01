“Music has the power to transform, even in the most challenging of times. And perhaps no music can transform as powerfully as music borne out of oppression and tumult,” says Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Music Director Yaniv Attar. In the darkest and most perilous hours, if we listen very carefully, we can hear the soulful notes of this music echoing through time, inspiring us to rise above. These are the works that form the backbone of Bellingham Symphony Orchestra’s “Harmony From Discord” concert series.

These concerts celebrate music that transcends oppression by shining a light on composers whose music has endured through the darkest of times across the globe. The arts inspired and born out of such times resonate through history, and this series amplifies the composers, works and artists from such experiences.

“We began this program as a way to feature the music of composers whose lives were tragically cut short by the horrors of the Holocaust,” Attar says. “This music has much to teach us, and some has been set aside or forgotten. We wanted to bring it back to life, be a part of our repertoire and inspire our audiences.”

Those voices spoke truth to power, inspiring both those around them and those who came after. Another work the BSO performed in this series was Sharon Farber’s powerful “Bestemming,” which honors Holocaust survivor Curt Loewenstein, who helped over 150 Jewish children to safety and freedom.

“Music and liberation are deeply rooted in the traditions of our faith,” says Rabbi Daniel Weiner from Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle.

Gail Ridenour, executive director of the BSO, adds, “Music tells our stories. It inspires us, calls us to action and speaks truth to power. Change fuels music and music fuels change. Throughout history, artists have been on the forefront of changes in our world, and responding to them. We wanted to amplify those voices.”

From composers whose music responded to oppression to soloists who represent voices not always heard in classical music, “Harmony From Discord” has taken on a life of its own. “We are now weaving these voices into more of our concerts,” says Ridenour. “Works like ’Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman’ and the compositions of Chevalier de Saint-Georges are others we have featured in this series.”

Joan Towers’ “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” celebrates “women who take risks and are adventurous,” not a common theme in classical music. Chevalier de Saint-Georges gained some renown in France as a Black composer and violinist, another anomaly for European music of the time.

“When we feature works such as these, it both helps redress the limitations of previous times and amplify voices not always heard in classical music,” adds Ridenour. “We have been so thrilled with how our audience has responded. They immediately understood the importance of this music and responded to it with enthusiasm.”

As the series grew, the BSO began widening the music they drew on, commissioning pieces from modern composers inspired by those times, and by the light left shining by those works.

“It can be tempting to think of classical music as something from the past — frozen in time — but that is not the case,” says Attar. “We forget that classical composers were the renegades of their time — and many were laughed at, or dismissed, as any new music is in any time throughout history. We need to keep the repertoire alive and growing, and that means commissioning works from today’s composers and supporting their artistic vision and voice.”

The May 1 concert will premiere “Elegy,” a work the BSO commissioned for this series by world-renowned composer Jonathan Leshnoff. Soloists are violinist Bella Hristova, pianist Jessica Choe and flutist Demarre McGill. Choe is involved with the “Music of Remembrance” project, which also features works from the Holocaust. McGill, principal flute for the Seattle Symphony, also has risen to prominence in speaking out about social justice issues, illuminating the importance of using one’s voice whenever possible.

“We are very honored to have the community support to continue reflecting and amplifying these voices,” says Attar. “We look forward to years of presenting music from our past and present that speak of the human ability to transcend.

For information on the May 1 “Harmony From Discord” concert, please visit the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra’s website at www.BellinghamSymphony.org.