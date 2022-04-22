Sam, a single unemployed man, was unable to pay his rent. He was at risk of being out on the street — where he’d been before. He reached out to St. Vincent de Paul of Seattle for help.

The organization assists with basic needs like rent, food, utilities and clothing. Named after the Catholic patron saint of the poor, St. Vincent de Paul of Seattle tackles homelessness prevention by coordinating actions and resources to prevent another person from losing shelter through potential eviction.

Sam was one of the 42,432 people who called the helpline in 2021. Phone calls requesting help for rent and utility bills spiked dramatically in the past few years at St. Vincent de Paul — along with the amounts owed. The Case Management Team found that Sam qualified for a local Homelessness Prevention program.

The program’s funding was provided through the City of Seattle’s Office of Housing, which works with more than 15 organizations to distribute rental aid. Eligible households can receive up to six months of financial assistance and six months of case management — with priority given to those facing eviction.

Countywide programs to stem evictions have been assisting many throughout the pandemic. For example, The King County Eviction Prevention and Rent Assistance Program helped households behind in rent and utility payments due to COVID-19 hardships such as unemployment or health crises. The county’s Housing Stability Program assists low and moderate-income families unable to pay some or all of their rent for a short period (less than 60 days) during a financial crisis.

SVdP’s employees also learned more about Sam’s history of homelessness and drug use. Sam was one of many for whom urgent life events such as job loss, health issues or domestic violence can lead to homelessness. Common risk factors include chronic problems with mental health, drug and alcohol addiction and poverty — combined with a lack of affordable housing in King County — which can leave many out in the cold. COVID-19 only accelerated many of these factors.

Advertising

More than money

Sam also qualified for SVdP’s Case Management program, where he could find additional services and support in person at the organization’s Georgetown office. Through discussions, the case managers discovered Sam’s other barriers and past traumas had led to depression and a desire to continue using heroin and pills to cope. As a child, Sam had been abandoned by his mother.

Studies show that a disproportionate number of homeless people experienced childhood adversity, including neglect, abuse, poor parental relationships, and being forced out of the home. In fact, the risk factor with the strongest association with homelessness is the separation of a child from his or her family, according to a 2015 study.

So, like many other adults, Sam struggled to meet goals while coping with his traumatic history. “We continued to guide him through his barriers, and many times we were just a listening ear,” says Okesia Phillips, Sam’s case manager and Homeless Prevention Programs supervisor. “In our meetings, a space of trust and being vulnerable was created, which supported his needs.”

This type of emotional support can be just as critical as rental or job assistance. Poor social networks are a common risk factor for homelessness among all individuals — including adults, families and veterans.

Together, Sam and Phillips set goals toward gaining employment and attending counseling. When Sam became suicidal, Phillips provided him with hotline numbers to contact if he could not reach her. As Sam’s case demonstrates, alleviating homelessness is about more than finding shelter. Supportive or “wraparound” services help vulnerable people find stability and a sense of community.

Today, Sam works, attends AA meetings and pays rent regularly. He’s clean and sober. While depression is still a problematic burden, he called Phillips to express gratitude for SVdP’s services and assistance. “He reached out to let me know that I had planted a seed of encouragement,” Phillips says. Even when he didn’t believe in himself, she’d believed in him.

You can be instrumental in keeping your neighbors in their homes by becoming a supporter of St. Vincent de Paul. About 90 cents of every dollar donated to SVdP goes to programs.