The holiday season always seems to deliver some level of stress, no matter who you are. Between gift buying, budget management, and dealing with family members, the festive aspects of the season can quickly feel overwhelming.

This time of year can be particularly challenging to those in recovery and their families and friends. And let’s not forget about the last 20-plus months of the pandemic, the isolation, and how it especially impacted those in recovery who found it difficult to attend in-person support groups or therapy sessions.

“COVID has made life more stressful for everyone,” Jennifer Stratton, LPC, a family and group therapist at Crestview Recovery says. “Many people have become more isolated and socially anxious as a result of the pandemic and these things can be triggers for people with a substance use disorder. Gathering for the holidays might feel overwhelming and difficult.”

Stratton says it’s important to make your support visible — it’s a frequent default for people to avoid talking about things and they mistakenly think that will make someone in recovery more comfortable. But the truth is, if someone is struggling, often the best thing you can do for them is to let them know you’re there for them. This applies to anyone in recovery, whether they’re new to recovery or have years of sobriety under their belt.

Stratton recommends that it’s better to “get curious and inquire” about how someone is doing. It’s best to acknowledge that we all deal with stress during this time of the year and ask them if there’s anything you can do to help them navigate the holidays. Crestview Recovery makes it easy to get help for your loved one.

“Be an ally in promoting that the holidays are about connection and festivity — and not about alcohol,” she said. “Our society is so focused on alcohol or substance use as a way to connect — there are so many other ways to share in the spirit of the season.”

Make sure that you offer nonalcoholic drinks at any gathering, and don’t focus on why someone declines a drink. It also helps to create festive activities that don’t involve drinking like group baking sessions, walks to see holiday lights or tree hunting together.

Stratton said offering gifts of service can help alleviate stress. This could include offering to babysit, help with gift-wrapping or cooking for them so that they have the time to get to meetings or therapy sessions when they need to.

Where a person is in their recovery journey can also impact things.

“Early recovery is a very vulnerable time and newly sober folks may struggle more than meets the eye during the holiday season,” Stratton said. “This period of time — the first one to two years — should be handled with as much care and support as possible. People in early recovery are often very motivated for change with a strong desire to stay sober, but their brains are still quite susceptible to the chemical force of cravings and triggers.”

There’s also a difference between how you can support a friend versus a spouse or child.

“For immediate family members, it’s an adjustment for the entire family — not just the person in recovery,” Stratton says. When it comes to supporting friends in recovery, it’s key to align with the family to make sure everyone is working together to provide the support someone needs.

A lot of triggers can reside in relationships between people — even the physical home itself — things that may not be readily apparent but could trigger a person in recovery. Because navigating how to be supportive can be overwhelming and confusing, it’s also important to take care of yourself, whether that’s counseling, a support group or a network of friends you can rely on, Stratton says.

Try to be aware of certain triggers as much as you can —triggers and recovering addicts go hand in hand.

“Stress, festivities, celebrations and conflicted familial relationships are all potential relapse triggers,” Stratton says. “Feeling different, stigmatized or a sense of shame can be very internally triggering. Folks in early recovery might look around and think that everyone else is doing great. This could trigger a sense of loss and remorse for lost time and opportunities.”

Being compassionate, providing a lot of support and access to a fellowship of people who can relate can help, Stratton adds. And this is key if you’re concerned someone is on the verge of a relapse.

“Stay out of creating a story about what you’re noticing. Instead, reflect on observations, concerns, and curiosity about what might be happening,” Stratton said. It’s best not to express fear of relapse with someone you care about, and instead ask how they’re doing and if there’s anything you can do to help. But be sure to maintain a non-judgmental approach.

“So often we ask folks in recovery to calm our own nerves having them tell us they’re OK. That’s a lot of pressure on them. Check your intention — if the intention is to control or change or persuade, it might not come through as supportive. But asking for consent and approaching things from a caring place rather than worry and fear can be truly helpful.”

