View types available in the Homesites Selection Event include golf (the last remaining sites fronting the private golf course), water and mountain.

CLE ELUM — If you’ve been pining away for more sunshine, elbow room and privacy, Saturday’s the day. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tumble Creek on Oct. 12, Suncadia Resort’s gated community, is holding its long-anticipated Homesites Selection Event.

Cherished for generations, Suncadia’s popularity is well-established. But until now, only a fortunate few were privy to the lifestyle available at Tumble Creek, just across the Cle Elum River. The 2,600-acre haven includes miles of trails and riverfront, well-maintained parks, spectacular wildlife, a no-tee-times Tom Doak golf course, and extensive year-round programming through the Tumble Creek Club.

Construction is underway on Tumble Creek’s new clubhouse, The Great House, with an entire floor dedicated to family activities. Joining the existing Golf House and Hill House (fitness, wellness and aquatics), it will be home to bowling and bocce tournaments, crafts and movies, fireside storytelling, alfresco fine dining, and cocktails under the stars.

While the community itself is exclusive, those who own a home here are quite social and inclusive, welcoming new neighbors with monthly corkscrew events and impromptu gatherings that have become legendary.

Tumble Creek grand opening Suncadia’s private community releases golf, lake, and view homesites on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Information: 509-649-6103 or TumbleCreek.com

View types available in the Homesites Selection Event include golf (the last remaining sites fronting the private golf course), water (alongside the new Paintbrush Lake) and mountain (overlooking a 1,200-acre preserve and river corridor). All the locations are convenient to Tumble Creek Club.

While those who have secured reservations in advance will have first picks, the diversity of selection means showing up this weekend could still yield a fantastic spot on which to build your dream home. Prices range from the $200,000s to $1 million.

Tumble Creek boasts a location that is both beautiful and accessible. Amenities at the adjacent Suncadia Resort include restaurants, a winery and a spa. Four seasons of outdoor adventure include everything from summer concerts to an ice skating rink and tubing hill. It’s the perfect place for a vacation or legacy home.

From Seattle, take I-90 east for about 78 miles. Take exit 80 toward Salmon La Sac/Roslyn, then continue on Bullfrog Road for 3 miles. The entrance to Tumble Creek is on the left, a minute or so after you cross the Cle Elum River.

At the security gate, let them know you are there for the Tumble Creek Homesite Selection Event.

For best directions from online map programs or GPS, input “Tumble Creek Club” as your destination.