In the most recent data from Washington State Parks, 43.8 million people visited parks for the day or overnight. That’s a lot of camping-site competition.

Particularly so when considering reservation season, soon approaching from May 15 to September 15. Reservations open up about nine months in advance — an August campsite might’ve meant you made reservations in December.

So what do you do if you don’t yet have a reservation for summer? Look for last-minute cancellations, first-come, first-serve sites and head for some of these lesser-known state parks.

Conconully State Park

In Eastern Washington’s Okanagan region, this dry-side park is set on the Lower Conconully Reservoir, with access to Salmon Lake, too. The park is a haul from the Seattle area — about 252 miles east and north along I-90 and US-97. In summer, you can take the shorter North Cascades Highway SR20 to enjoy spectacular scenery en route and stop in charming towns like Winthrop and Twisp.

At Conconully State Park, you’ll find fishing, water skiing, horseshoe pits and more. The park offers 40 standard campsites, 20 partial-hookup sites and five cabins. The air-conditioned cabins are BYOB (bring your own bedding).

Sequim Bay State Park

If you itch to escape our region’s “liquid sunshine,” head for the Northern Olympic Peninsula. This 92-acre marine camping park sits directly on the peninsula’s waters. You can access the 120-mile Olympic Discovery Trail, which runs from Port Townsend west to the Pacific Ocean and isn’t far from hiking on the Dungeness Spit and in the Olympic Mountains.

You’ll find plentiful water activities, including clamming, crabbing, oyster harvesting, boating, and sports courts — along with basketball, baseball and an amphitheater. Choose among 45 standard campsites and 15 full-utility sites. However, it’s also one of the more popular on the list, so you may need to stick to weekdays or scour for weekends.

Potholes State Park

The name might not be charming, but this state park near Othello offers a watery oasis amid Eastern Washington’s beguiling landscape. About 190 miles east of Seattle, this desert environment surrounds a freshwater marsh shoreline, with fluffy clouds overhead in a blue sky.

The 775-acre camping park on O’Sullivan Reservoir welcomes water lovers and is easily accessible off I-90. The robust campground includes 61 standard campsites, 60 full-hookup sites and five cabins. The park also borders the spectacular, 30,000-acre Columbia Wildlife Refuge with four hiking trails and a water kayak trail.

Lewis & Clark State Park(s)

Here are two state parks, similarly named on each side of the Cascades — and both with history-rich pedigrees.

Lewis & Clark State Park is about 100 miles south, right off I-5. The 616-acre park’s old-growth forest features a clutch of buildings with characteristic 1930s Civilian Conservation Corps architecture. It’s a smaller campground, with 24 standard campsites, eight full-hookups, five primitive equestrian sites, and one hiker/biker site. You’re close to Chehalis and Centralia for last-minute supply runs, too.

The second Lewis & Clark Trail State Park is in Eastern Washington between the quaint towns of Dayton and Easton. The original L&C stayed here in 1806. This 36-acre, 24-campsite park is even smaller but offers wading and tubing in the Touchet River.

Cascade Marine Trail Campsites

Some campgrounds can only be accessed by watercraft, reducing your site competition. The Cascade Marine Trail, made up of 55 Puget Sound county and state campsites nestled within our peninsulas and archipelagoes, may have special requirements. For example, overnight visitors may not be allowed to arrive by motorized boat, or phone reservations may be required.

These water-access-only state parks tend to offer limited sites and amenities but make up the difference in charm and chances for wildlife viewing. For example, Posey Island is a tiny 1-acre camping park surrounded by 1,000 feet of shoreline and two campsites from which you might spot frolicking sealife.

Bridgeport State Park

This Eastern Washington park is 45 minutes from two extremely popular summer destinations — Lake Chelan and Grand Coulee Dam. Bridgeport offers another option when campgrounds fill at fun-loving Lake Chelan State Park and stunning Steamboat Rock State Park.

Park your RV or tent on the tree-shaded grassy lawns and find 14 tent spaces and 20 water and electric sites. The park also offers a nine-hole golf course, interpretive programs and water recreation like sailboarding, fishing and water skiing.

Note: Reserve your camping site at the Washington State Parks site. Remember that the state’s free days don’t apply to overnight stays. Overnight mooring at camping sites requires a moorage permit.

