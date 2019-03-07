Homebuyers will have the chance to tour the 1,552-square-foot Evia and the 1,678-square-foot Valletta.

BONNEY LAKE — Prospective homebuyers interested in 55-and-older resort living are invited to attend the grand opening of two new model homes at Trilogy at Tehaleh.

The celebration takes place on March 16 from noon to 4 p.m. and includes a barbecue and desserts prepared by Chef Dino of Trilogy at Tehaleh’s Mantel restaurant. There will also be music, dancing, root beer tastings, a photo booth and more. Registration is not required for the event.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the mid-$300,000s Information: 800-685-6494 or SheaHomes.com/Tehaleh

The Evia and Valletta floor plans are part of the all-new Resort Collection at Trilogy at Tehaleh. The single-family attached-home collection offers three thoughtfully designed, fee-simple designs at a price point starting in the mid-$300,000s.

Homes in the Resort Collection maximize livability by taking advantage of every square foot of space. Homes offer open-concept living spaces, covered patios, gourmet kitchens and relaxing master suites. With generous and comfortable living spaces, there’s a natural flow from room to room.

In addition to the Evia and Valletta plans, there is a third home in the new collection: the Muros. It has 1,342 square feet of living space, with two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

After browsing the Resort Collection, visitors are encouraged to explore Trilogy at Tehaleh’s nine other single-story floor plans. These detached homes range from in size from 1,507 to 2,462 square feet with two or three bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and a two- or three-car garage. All are open concept in design, and many include features like the builder’s unique SmartSpaces, as well as covered patios, expansive kitchens and dens.

There are also quick-move-in homes available. They include many upgrades and options for those who are ready to make a move sooner rather than later.

Part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, Trilogy at Tehaleh is located in charming Bonney Lake and is close to Tacoma, Seattle and Mount Rainier.

The community’s private club, Seven Summits Lodge, is the heartbeat of the community and home to The Mantel Culinary Ascent, an upscale restaurant. There is also a fitness studio, a sports escape with pool tables and big screen TVs, a game room with poker tables, and a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes.

The Lodge also has an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, a great lawn for outdoor events, pickleball courts and green space surrounding Reflection Lake. There are also many neighborhood parks and miles of trails for hiking and biking.

Mark Gray, area president for Shea Homes, says that Trilogy at Tehaleh offers a unique and highly desirable lifestyle.

“There are so many opportunities to enjoy the surrounding outdoors and a full social and events calendar,” he says. “Trilogy at Tehaleh feels like a resort, with a wide range of activities, events, amenities and awaiting adventures. You’ll appreciate the many options of things to do and people to enjoy them with.”