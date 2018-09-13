A cooking demonstration will take place at one of the model homes at Trilogy at Tehaleh on Sept. 22 from noon to 1 p.m.

BONNEY LAKE — Trilogy at Tehaleh, a resort neighborhood for ages 55 and older, will host a cooking demonstration at one of its model homes on Sept. 22 from noon to 1 p.m.

A professional chef from The Mantel Restaurant at Trilogy at Tehaleh will show attendees how to prepare pulled-pork street tacos while sharing cooking techniques that can be used at home. Visitors are asked to reserve their spot at the demo.

Trilogy at Tehaleh Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake Prices: From the $400,000s Information: 888-562-9121 or trilogylife.com/tehaleh

Trilogy at Tehaleh is located within the master-planned Tehaleh community. While visiting Trilogy, prospective homebuyers can also participate in a variety of activities at Tehaleh’s Harvest Day festival, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the same day.

Trilogy at Tehaleh’s nine single-story floor plans range in size from 1,507 to 2,462 square feet and include two or three bedrooms. Each home features a chef-inspired kitchen, a master suite and a great room, and many include covered patios, dens, and multifunctional SmartSpaces with extra cabinetry and counterspace.

For those who are ready to make a move soon, Trilogy offers quick-move-in homes, including the Messina, Trilogy’s Featured Home of the Month.

Located on homesite 3187, the 2,327-square-foot Messina has two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage.

It features an open kitchen with quartz countertops, a mosaic tile backsplash, and cabinets with crown molding. A sliding glass door in the great room opens to a covered patio.

The master suite’s spa-like bathroom has quartz countertops and a soaking tub.

A private guest en suite at the front of the home is ideal for visiting friends or family and includes a full bathroom.

Trilogy homebuyers will have access to the 14,000-square-foot Seven Summits Lodge. It includes the Hawk’s Nest and its flatscreen TVs, full-scale golf simulator, billiards and darts, as well as Four Suits, a game space for anything from poker to pinochle.

For foodies, there’s Hudson’s Culinary Expedition, a private space for parties, cooking demonstrations, viewing parties and classes.

Fitness facilities at the lodge include the Base Camp Athletic Club, the Flow Body & Mind cardio and mobility studio (which doubles as an artisan studio) and the Two Tides lap pool.