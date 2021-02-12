D.R. Horton’s Seattle division is welcoming future homeowners to Preston Woods, a tranquil community of spacious two-story homes that combines the convenience of modern living with a charming, rustic setting.

The community offers eight distinctive floor plans featuring open-concept living areas, thoughtfully designed chef’s kitchens and roomy main suites. Home sizes are available up to 3,221 square feet.

All the homes include features such as quartz countertops, laminate flooring and D.R. Horton’s home-automation package, known as Home is Connected. The package includes a multi-platform wireless network, hands-free communication, energy efficient features and more.

Prices start from the high $500,000s.

D.R. Horton plans 155 homes in the community, many of them situated on cul-de-sacs. Several homes are on track for availability as early as this spring.

“We love being in Bonney Lake and showcasing our most popular and spacious floor plans,” says Kevin Capuzzi, president of the Seattle division of D.R. Horton. “Because D.R. Horton is committed to delivering value, homebuyers won’t find a better new home option than Preston Woods.”

A popular Preston Woods floor plan, the Cambridge , offers four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and either a two- or three-car garage. The largest floor plan, the Melbourne, features four or five bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, a bonus room, and a covered outdoor sitting area off the main bedroom. The Melbourne is available with either a two- or three-car garage.

For residents who work from home, D.R Horton’s floor plans at Preston Woods include enough space to set up an efficient home office. Alternatively, homeowners may choose to utilize the flexible space as a media or play area.

Because the neighborhood is being built in popular Bonney Lake, residents in Preston Woods will find major shopping, entertainment, public services and a plethora of restaurants only a short drive away. Target, Costco, Walmart and Fred Meyer are all within 3 miles of the community.

Larger institutions and employment centers such as Boeing, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Washington Tacoma are easily accessible via Highway 410, which also connects to Highway 167.

Outdoors enthusiasts will appreciate the neighborhood’s proximity to hiking and fishing opportunities in the nearby Cascade foothills. In addition, Mount Rainier National Park is just 43 miles from Preston Woods — so close that homeowners might consider purchasing an annual pass.

Other recreation destinations include Allan Yorke Park, Lake Tapps Golf Course and Foothills Natural Recreation Trail. Dog owners will get to know Viking Park, an off-leash park for pooches in Bonney Lake.

Homes are selling fast at Preston Woods, and with the approach of spring’s season of renewal, sales associates are gearing up for a brand-new wave of homebuyer interest.

“With demand for new homes remaining at historic highs, we have been busy at Preston Woods. For homebuyers seeking a great location and flexible floor plans, they should visit us soon,” Capuzzi says.

Preston Woods is open by appointment only; virtual appointments with a sales agent are also available.

Preston Woods: In-person or virtual tours available daily by appointment at 20098 154th St. E., Bonney Lake. Prices from the high $500,000s. For appointments, call 206-909-4600 or 425-823-7151, or email seattleinfo@drhorton.com.

